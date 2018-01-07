Employers Contacted Over 1.5 Million Job Seekers on Bayt.com in 2017

Employers in the Middle East conducted over 1.7 million searches for CVs and posted over 142,000 vacancies on Bayt.com Doha, Qatar: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s #1 job site, just announced the conclusion of 2017 with 142,394 jobs posted online to serve the Middle East and North Africa’s job seekers. These vacancies were supplemented with thousands of additional positions that are filled via Bayt.com’s CV Search tool, which gives employers access to over 30.3 million professionals and enables them to hire without having to announce a job posting. In 2017 alone, the number of CV searches undertaken by employers approached the two-million mark at 1,710,193 searches.

This high job activity goes hand-in-hand with the number of CVs that were contacted: Bayt.com closed the year with 1,488,390 job seeker contacts revealed through CV search. “Throughout 2017, we have focused our efforts on connecting as many job seekers as possible with a greater multitude and a variety of job opportunities,” said Suhail Masri, VP of Employer Solutions, Bayt.com. “It has always been one of our primary aims to support and grow the Middle Eastern job market by strengthening connections between job seekers and employers, by developing effective hiring tools, and by providing useful, up-to-date and readily accessible information for everyone. We are proud of how many jobs continue to be regularly found on Bayt.com and how many employers make use of tools such as CV search to directly source and hire the talent they need. “

