Emitac brings world's best med-tech solutions to DSO's first hospital project - Fakeeh University Hospital

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia's leading healthcare provider Fakeeh Care has signed an agreement with Emitac Healthcare Solutions (EHS), a leading solutions provider in the MENA region, to provide advanced turnkey healthcare solutions to its Fakeeh University Hospital [FUH], a state-of-the-art hospital and medical university project being developed at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) integrated free zone Technology Park.

The state-of-the-art Fakeeh University Hospital will provide tertiary and secondary care to the growing community in DSO and its neighboring areas.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at EHS pavilion at the Arab Health 2018 in the presence of Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President and Chairman of the Board of Fakeeh Care; Mr. Wafic Faraj, CEO of EHS; Dr. Hisham Hout, Hill-rom President- Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Indian subcontinent and Dr. Dr. Carla Kriwet, CEO Connected Care and Health Informatics - Royal Philips .

The hospital and medical university project will have a capacity to provide care to 700,000 patients annually with an estimated 40,000 admissions and 20,000 surgical operations. The project comprises of three hospital buildings with interconnecting bridges, car park and utilities block, spanning a built-up area of around 77,375 square meters over two basements and six above ground floors.

The FUH project is located in Dubai Silicon Oasis and will feature an imaging department, nuclear medicine, morgue, radiology, endoscopy and emergency units, a surgery suite and catheterization laboratory, as well as dedicated pediatrics and gynecology sections.

The FUH is equipped to offer secondary and tertiary medical services supported by comprehensive diagnostic facilities. Emitac will provide critical care solutions from Philips, neuro navigation system from Brainlab and the total patient room solution from Hill-Rom, medical industry’s pioneer in hospital beds, patient lifts, and non-invasive therapeutic products.

Commenting on the project, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President and Chairman of the Board of Fakeeh Care said, “We are proud to partner with Emitac Healthcare Solutions (EHS) in the co-development of project that will further expand access to quality and affordable healthcare in Dubai. The agreement with Emitac Healthcare Solutions will facilitate medical technology solutions of the world’s best innovators in their specific segments. In this digital era, this collaboration would help us provide to our patients with the most advanced secondary and tertiary care at DSO, Dubai’s most sought-after development that integrates technology and modern community living.”

“We provide the full spectrum of healthcare services. We are a regional pioneer continuously thriving for over four decades, to become the reference of excellence and international standards in KSA and the whole MENA region,” he added.

Mr. Wafic Faraj, CEO of Emitac Healthcare Solutions, said, “This is indeed a great accomplishment for Emitac Healthcare Solutions to partner with Fakeeh University Hospital in line with their commitment to driving sustainable growth of the healthcare sector. We will serve medical technology solutions to FUH, planning and providing the systems from our global partners.

“We bring the best of medical technologies, capabilities and solutions to advance healthcare to the Middle East, together with our global partners in technology design and integration, implementation, training and continuous improvement initiatives. This will ensure essential healthcare services to meet the growing population demands. We have strong executional and service capacities, provision and staffing through our extensive group and partner network. We partner with the most reputable names in the industry to bring timely and innovative solutions to the regional healthcare sector,” he added.

“We believe in optimizing healthcare through comprehensive solutions and products such as hospital and patient room furniture solutions, patient monitoring and critical care solutions, healthcare IT, radiology, oncology, neurosurgery solutions and neonatal solutions. Emitac Healthcare Solutions (EHS) handles procurement, logistics planning, execution, installation, training and maintenance of all solutions,” Mr. Faraj further said.

EHS has a strong track record of executing large and full spectrum healthcare projects for public and private sector in the UAE and the region. EHS was appointed by Dubai Healthcare City as one of the Design Consultants for the region. EHS completed major projects for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for Mubadala, Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah for the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai. King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman - Jordan, a project gifted by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is the ongoing major project for EHS.

About Fakeeh Care

Fakeeh Care founded by Dr. Soliman Fakeeh in 1978 has progressed to establish itself at the forefront of health care market and medical services within the private sector in Saudi Arabia with a high success rates comparable to international standards. The Group strives to deliver accountable, compassionate and innovative healthcare services that contribute to improving the well-being of our society.

Fakeeh Care is a pioneer in the providing academic medical training to train and qualify board certified specialists in disciplines such as medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and anesthesia.

About EHS

Emitac Healthcare Solutions UAE (EHS) is the healthcare arm of The Emirates Technology Company (Emitac), a member of the Bukhatir (BIL) & Gobhash (GTI) Group of Companies. The leading solutions provider in the MENA region, has more than 40 years of expertise in healthcare solutions integration and operations. The EHS has deployed several clinical and IT solutions in a number of leading government, semi-government, military and private hospitals in the region.

With its extensive market knowledge and well-established partnerships with some of the world’s leading healthcare and technology providers, the EHS continues delivering the highest standards of quality care. Through its unique combination of workforce empowerment, process improvement and technology optimization, the EHS offers reliable and cost-effective solutions to its customers to achieve sustainable results.

