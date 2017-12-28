Emirati Nuclear Fuel Energy pioneers celebrate graduation
23 UAE Nationals engineers complete rigorous Nuclear Fuel Design Energy Pioneers Training Program
New graduates set to become future leaders of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program
Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has celebrated the graduation of 23 Emirati engineers including five females, who successfully completed ENEC’s rigorous Nuclear Fuel Design Energy Pioneers training program. Held in partnership with ENEC’s Joint Venture partner and Prime Contractor, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the three-year program in South Korea provides the foundation for UAE Nationals to become the nation’s future nuclear fuel experts.
“To successfully deliver the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program, one of our top priorities from the very beginning was the development of a highly-skilled Emirati workforce to ensure the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is efficiently operated in adherence with the highest international standards of quality and safety”, said Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO.
“I am proud of the commitment and passion for excellence the Energy Pioneers graduates have demonstrated, while joining the process of developing a sector of great strategic importance to our nation. In line with the Abu Dhabi Plan and UAE Energy Plan 2050, safe, sustainable and clean nuclear energy will play a key and vital role in the nation’s future, driving long-term social and economic growth while supporting the nation’s energy diversification and energy security plans,” concluded Al Hammadi.
Steady progress is being made at ENEC’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The overall percentage completion of the project is more than 85%. Once all four units are operational, they will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to the UAE grid, and will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year.
About Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is working to deliver safe, clean, efficient and reliable nuclear energy to the United Arab Emirates - energy that is needed to support the UAE’s social and economic growth.
Established by decree in December 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ENEC represents all aspects of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program.
Driven by a Culture of Safety, ENEC’s overriding priority is ensuring the safety of the UAE community, employees and the environment.
About Nawah Energy Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Nawah has been mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 in Barakah in adherence to the highest standards of safety, security and quality, and to the UAE’s commitment of operational transparency.
About Barakah One Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Barakah One Company is the company in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.
