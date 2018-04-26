Emirates welcomes over 18,000 visitors at the 25th edition of ATM

Dubai, UAE: Emirates’ stand was buzzing at this year’s ATM, with over 18,000 visitors making their way to the stand to experience the airline’s signature products and services. Visitors were also able to experience the new Boeing 777-300ER First Class Private Suite for the first time at ATM.

In addition, the Emirates stand showcased the airline’s recently launched products and service enhancements including latest Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the A380 OnBoard lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and its generously-pitched Economy Class seats.