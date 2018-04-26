 
Dubai 26 Apr 2018
#aviation | 26 April, 2018

Emirates welcomes over 18,000 visitors at the 25th edition of ATM

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: Emirates’ stand was buzzing at this year’s ATM, with over 18,000 visitors making their way to the stand to experience the airline’s signature products and services. Visitors were also able to experience the new Boeing 777-300ER First Class Private Suite for the first time at ATM.

In addition, the Emirates stand showcased the airline’s recently launched products and service enhancements including latest Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the A380 OnBoard lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and its generously-pitched Economy Class seats.

UAE royal dignitaries and VIP guests visited the Emirates stand including His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; and Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Ghanaian Minister of Aviation.

Over 125 meetings took place with industry trade partners and suppliers. Emirates also signed four agreements and memorandums of understanding with strategic partners to develop and enhance tourism traffic to destinations in its route network as well as its home of Dubai.

ATM ran from 22-25 April and is the region’s largest travel trade exhibition. 

-Ends-

