Emirates to operate special A380 flight to Kuwait for UAE supporters to attend Arabian Gulf Cup final

As instructed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive today announced that Emirates airline will operate a special A380 flight to Kuwait for UAE supporters to attend the finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup. The UAE team will face Oman in the final match which will be held this Friday, 5 January.

Details of the special flight will be made available as soon as possible.

