Emirates sends off UAE fans on special A380 flight to KuwaitFull flight of 519 fans depart to cheer on UAE team at Gulf Cup finals

DUBAI, U.A.E.: Emirates’ special A380 flight to Kuwait took off earlier today carrying over 500 passionate fans who will cheer on the UAE National team in their bid to clinch the Gulf Cup. Fans were treated to UAE flag scarves upon check-in to wear ahead of kick-off and show their support. Watch as fans gear up for the final match.