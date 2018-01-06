06 January, 2018
Emirates sends off UAE fans on special A380 flight to KuwaitFull flight of 519 fans depart to cheer on UAE team at Gulf Cup finals
DUBAI, U.A.E.: Emirates’ special A380 flight to Kuwait took off earlier today carrying over 500 passionate fans who will cheer on the UAE National team in their bid to clinch the Gulf Cup. Fans were treated to UAE flag scarves upon check-in to wear ahead of kick-off and show their support. Watch as fans gear up for the final match.
The Emirates A380, operating as EK 2555 and EK 2556, was fittingly emblazoned with the decal that makes a special tribute to HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in celebration of the ‘Year of Zayed’.
The flight was led by Captain Nabil Al Rustamani and First Officer Abdalla Mohamed, both UAE Nationals who greeted passengers with a special message, and wished the UAE National team the best of luck on the final match of the Gulf Cup.
Earlier this week, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum announced that Emirates will operate a special A380 flight to Kuwait for UAE supporters to attend the finals of the Gulf Cup under the instruction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. © Press Release 2018