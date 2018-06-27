Emirates is looking for future cabin crew members in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon – Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Lebanese candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding two Cabin Crew recruitment open days at Jounieh and Beirut. The Open Day at Jounieh will be held at 8.00am sharp on Tuesday, 3rd of July at Hotel Burj on Bay, Main Road، Kfar Yassine.

The Open Day at Beirut will be held at 8.00am sharp on Friday, 6th of July at Mövenpick Hotel Beirut, General de Gaulle Avenue Raoucheh, Beirut. The airline is looking for open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required to attend the Open Day. However, further information about the requirements for the role and the selection process can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

