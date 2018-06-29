Emirates encourages customers to arrive early to airport during busy summer season starting tomorrow
Dubai, UAE - Emirates expects high passenger traffic on its flights this upcoming weekend, starting from Friday 29 June as travellers journey out for their summer holidays and long breaks. Over 220,000 travellers will be passing through Emirates Terminal 3 during the upcoming two weekends. The busiest weekend day for the airline is expected to be tomorrow, Friday 29 June as well as the following weekend starting 6 July.
Emirates reminds customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before flight departure, and customers are encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays. Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as six hours before departing on their flight. They are requested to check in no later than 90 minutes prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.
For a more convenient way to check-in, especially for families, groups and passengers with tight schedules, Emirates also offers home-check in, allowing customers travelling across all classes to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai. The service allows customers to complete check-in from the comfort of their home, hotel or office and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight and then straight to their destination. An Emirates check-in agent will arrive at the preferred location to weigh and tag the bags as well as check-in the customers and issue boarding passes. Customers can then make their own way to the airport and head directly to immigration, bypassing the check-in desks at the airport. All customers travelling should be present with their passports. Cost is AED 350 for up to 7 bags with an additional charge per bag after that.
In addition, all Emirates customers can enjoy complimentary Emperor ice cream during peak departure times every day this summer. Emirates is serving the frozen treat via its branded carts to all its customers at Dubai International Airport, and ice cream cups are being distributed to customers at Terminal 3 departure and transit areas. The Emperor branded ice cream is hand made locally by EKFC in five flavours: Chocolate, Vanilla, Date & Arabic Coffee, Mango Sorbet, and Lemon Sorbet. The Emperor ice-cream is also served to all First Class and Business Class customers in Emirates lounges in Dubai and onboard certain flights.
After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule. These time checks are in place to minimise flight delays out of Dubai.© Press Release 2018
