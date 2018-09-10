Emirates airline adds glamour to tennis action at the 2018 US Open

DUBAI, UAE – Emirates played host to the stars at the 2018 US Open at The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens in New York City. Celebrities joined Emirates in the private hospitality suite and cheered on tennis pros from the suite’s terrace with a prime center-court vantage point in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Oscar nominated actors Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon were in attendance at the Emirates suite, along with actors including Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Turner, Armie Hammer, Priyanka Chopra, Jeffrey Wright and Gladys Knight. The Today Shows’ Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager along with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky also made an appearance at the Emirates suite. Catch the celebrities that attended in the images below.