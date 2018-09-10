Emirates airline adds glamour to tennis action at the 2018 US Open
DUBAI, UAE – Emirates played host to the stars at the 2018 US Open at The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens in New York City. Celebrities joined Emirates in the private hospitality suite and cheered on tennis pros from the suite’s terrace with a prime center-court vantage point in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Oscar nominated actors Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon were in attendance at the Emirates suite, along with actors including Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Turner, Armie Hammer, Priyanka Chopra, Jeffrey Wright and Gladys Knight. The Today Shows’ Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager along with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky also made an appearance at the Emirates suite. Catch the celebrities that attended in the images below.
Emirates also hosted models Ashley Graham, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Sara Sampaio and celebrities Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas.
Since 2012, Emirates has been the Official Airline of the US Open, one of tennis’ four Grand Slam events. Emirates’ tennis portfolio includes some of the highest profile events on the tennis calendar, including the French Open at Roland Garros (France), the Emirates Airline US Open Series which culminates in the US Open (USA), the Dubai Tennis Championships (UAE), BNP Paribas Open (USA), Barcelona Open (Spain), Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italy) and Rogers Cup (Canada).© Press Release 2018
