Emirates Talent Association and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University launch Artificial Intelligence program for UAE talents in bid to become globally competitive

UAE:– As part of its plan to capitalize on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in building the future, the Emirates Talent Association in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) launch the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ program today (Saturday February 3, 2018) to train 49 qualified individuals to the Hackathon competition under the ‘Emirati Programmer’ program, a one-of-a kind national program aimed at establishing a generation of UAE Nationals technologically capable of leading the future and meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The event was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, and Chairman of the HBMSU University's Board of Governors and Chairman of the Emirates Talent Association, who reiterated the UAE’s commitment to deliver the necessary facilities in creating a generation of UAE Nationals capable of making the UAE as a hub for developing processes, techniques and legislations concerning Artificial Intelligence.

The ‘Artificial Intelligence’ program, which is crucial in building a new generation of Emirati programmers knowledgeable of the programming languages in robotics is supported by Union Cooperative Society-Dubai. The 12-week program is designed to provide talented young Emiratis from age 7 to 10-year-old to work with COSMO robotics, which is equipped with intelligent technologies capable of exploring the world and making decisions based on its familiarity with programming, monitoring and controlling measures, as well as discovering new ways to use AI in key vital areas.

The program also provides tools for talents from age 11 to 14-years old to program MAX Robot, the 12-inch sophisticated robot that combines AI and specialized programming which will enhance their ability to build on complex programs following logical processes and using simple control tools.

H.E. Lieutenant General Tamim, said: “We are proud to launch the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ program, which is a new step towards achieving excellence by developing Emirati minds and national talents as the most important investment for the UAE, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who emphasized that honing human talents is the global currency of the 21st century economies, and the only way to achieve sustainable development.”

He added: “We are confident that the program will raise the potentials of UAE talents through positive engagement in latest technologies and will guide them through knowledge and skills to make Artificial Intelligence the cornerstone in the development of services in various sectors as well future infrastructure, in line with the UAE Strategy in Artificial Intelligence.”

Khalfan concluded: “The innovative ‘Emirati Programmer’ has revealed many innovative and excellent national talents in programming, and has opened new horizons for them to qualify and compete globally through innovation, knowledge and AI, in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071 to build a generation who secure a happy future and position the UAE among the best countries in the world.”

Majid Hamad Rahma AlShamsi, Chairman of Union Cooperative Society-Dubai, said: “We are pleased to be part of the AI program and we look forward to playing a significant role in supporting the National Agenda aimed at preparing qualified Emirati talents in developing future technologies that would drive growth and sustainable development. This is in line with the directions of our wise leadership to prioritize investing in human capital as a strong pillar for nation-building and our future. We look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure the success of the program, which will undoubtedly be a major leap towards developing the national human resources, and thereby achieving the UAE Vision 2021 to prepare Emiratis with knowledge and skills for a competitive and sustainable economy.”

“The UAE has made great steps towards understanding Artificial Intelligence. As part of our social responsibility programs, the support we show highlights the importance of cooperation between Union COOP and the Emirates Talent Association for us to achieve common objectives. We will provide the necessary support and care for such pioneering programs that are designed for the betterment of the UAE and its citizens,” AlShamsi added.

About 96 graduates comprised the first batch of the ‘Emirati Programmer’ initiative, 12 of whom reached the finals. The participants received high-level training under the direct supervision of renowned instructors who specialize in the three-level ‘Lifelong learning model.’ The training ensured that the local contestants would excel in the “Hackathon” competition. The ‘Emirati Programmer’ focused on providing talented youth with new knowledge and skills in computer language programming to design games and digital and electronic applications using multiple programming platforms such as Microsoft's KODU Game Lab, Apple's Swift, Google's Blockly, and ‘Cloud Campus.’

