Emirates Post Group Participates in UAE Innovation Month

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post Group (EPG) is organising innovative events and creative activities during UAE Innovation Month. The initiative was launched on 1 February under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the tagline “Innovation starts with You”. EPG’s activities for Innovation Month were kicked off yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Central Post Office and inaugurated by Ahmed Al Badi, CEO of Innovation, Senior Director of IT Applications Emirates Post Group , in presence of Yousuf Mohammed Siddiq Alkhaja, Chief Happiness and Positivity Officer, Senior Executive Director Retail and Postal Operations, as well as several officials and employees.

In his event inauguration speech, Al Badi highlighted that UAE Innovation Month contributes to fostering creativity and a culture of innovation in the UAE. The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and among the top 10 most innovative rankings in the 2017 Global Innovation Index. He noted that the events of the UAE Innovation Month, during the ‘Year of Zayed’, will contribute to commemorating the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in empowering Emirati citizens, and enhancing their capabilities in innovation.

Advertisement

He added: “Innovation is an intrinsic part of our job, starting with adopting the latest technologies and industry methods to provide enhanced services that achieve customer happiness. This month’s initiatives aim to instill a culture of innovation which would be reflected in our day to day operations as well as our future plans.”

Emirates Post Group is organising a series of events during the UAE Innovation Month, in cooperation with some of its partners, universities, and educational institutions. EPG is also organising brainstorming sessions to encourage stakeholders, including customers, partners, employees, university students, and community members, to provide innovative ideas and suggestions to enhance offerings, upgrade services, and contribute to promoting customer happiness.

The UAE Innovation Month will continue for the full month of February 2018. It will be held in Abu Dhabi until 7 February, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah from 8 to 14 February, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain from 15 to 21 February, and in Dubai from 22 to 28 February.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018