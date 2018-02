Emirates Post Group Participates in UAE Innovation Month

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post Group (EPG) is organising innovative events and creative activities during UAE Innovation Month. The initiative was launched on 1 February under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the tagline “Innovation starts with You”. EPG’s activities for Innovation Month were kicked off yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Central Post Office and inaugurated by Ahmed Al Badi, CEO of Innovation, Senior Director of IT Applications Emirates Post Group , in presence of Yousuf Mohammed Siddiq Alkhaja, Chief Happiness and Positivity Officer, Senior Executive Director Retail and Postal Operations, as well as several officials and employees.

Commenting on the initiative, HE Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of Emirates Post group stated, “In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, ‘Innovative approach is not a complementary tool or a transitional need, but the basis of the evolution and progress of nations. So, we adopt it as a key engine to bring about positive changes in the community’. Emirates Post Group aims to spread the culture of innovation and make it a daily practice. The innovation events planned are organised within the framework of the Group's vision to provide innovative postal solutions, logistics and financial services to achieve happiness and leadership. Our strategy is to keep up with the latest developments in the postal sector and create an environment conducive to innovation, thereby, transforming it into an everyday work approach and practice”

In his event inauguration speech, Al Badi highlighted that UAE Innovation Month contributes to fostering creativity and a culture of innovation in the UAE. The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and among the top 10 most innovative rankings in the 2017 Global Innovation Index. He noted that the events of the UAE Innovation Month, during the ‘Year of Zayed’, will contribute to commemorating the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in empowering Emirati citizens, and enhancing their capabilities in innovation.