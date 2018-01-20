Emirates Palace appoints Martin Cramer as its new General Manager

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace is pleased to announce that Martin Cramer has been appointed as the hotel’s new General Manager on 16 January 2018. With a distinguished career in hospitality spanning over 30 years, Cramer brings a wealth of experience to Abu Dhabi’s iconic property.

“Emirates Palace is a jewel among hotels, a symbol of exemplary luxury and hospitality excellence around the world.” Commenting on his appointment, he said: “It is a great honour and challenge to take on the role of General Manager of such a fine property, and I intend to build upon its distinction as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.”