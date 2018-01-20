 
Dubai 20 Jan 2018
20 January, 2018

Emirates Palace appoints Martin Cramer as its new General Manager

Press Release

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace is pleased to announce that Martin Cramer has been appointed as the hotel’s new General Manager on 16 January 2018. With a distinguished career in hospitality spanning over 30 years, Cramer brings a wealth of experience to Abu Dhabi’s iconic property. 

Emirates Palace is a jewel among hotels, a symbol of exemplary luxury and hospitality excellence around the world.” Commenting on his appointment, he said: “It is a great honour and challenge to take on the role of General Manager of such a fine property, and I intend to build upon its distinction as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.”

Cramer’s career has included key executive positions around the world, and he is delighted to return to Abu Dhabi where he has had the opportunity of having worked twice prior to his appointment at Emirates Palace.

Cramer is a German national who is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese in addition to his mother tongue. He holds a Diploma in Hotel and Tourism Administration from the Industrie & Handelskammer Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

