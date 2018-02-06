Emirates Palace Catering by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) launches in Abu Dhabi

Dubai:– Emirates Palace has partnered with the Dubai World Trade Centre ( DWTC ) to launch the UAE’s premiere catering company – Emirates Palace Catering by Dubai World Trade Centre (EPC by DWTC ). This joint venture is set to elevate the events and catering scene in the capital, offering the best in local and international cuisine combined with impeccable service and flawless execution.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Sultan Dahi Al Hameeri, Managing Director of Emirates Palace Company Owners (EPCO) said: “Emirates Palace is pleased to share true Arabian hospitality with the Abu Dhabi marketplace in the form of a catering service devoted to the exploration of UAE heritage and the delivery of exquisite local cuisine. The collaboration of two such distinguished brands is the answer to the capital’s demand for a catering concept that attends to the needs of our discerning local community and offers traditional cuisine. EPC by DWTC will strive for a level of luxury and distinction that is simply unprecedented in the region”.

Dubai World Trade Centre has unrivalled expertise in providing end-to-end solutions for events of all sizes, which is further supported by a well-developed operations, sales and logistic outfit. As a seasoned provider of exemplary hospitality services, this partnership with Emirates Palace, one of the most well-renowned hotel brands, is one more step in the direction towards delivering excellence on every scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahir Julfar, Senior Vice President – Venue Services Management, DWTC said: “At the Dubai World Trade Centre, we continuously look at ways to enhance our delivery, service and holistic solutions to ensure we raise the bar for our offering, benchmarking ourselves against the best in the world. Our partnership with a celebrated brand like the Emirates Palace allows us to tap into the capital’s thriving culinary scene, showcasing our market-leading skills, and offering guests events that are most memorable.”

Commenting on the occasion, Martin Cramer, Emirates Palace General Manager, said: “Emirates Palace Catering by Dubai World Trade is poised to corner the UAE catering market which, prior to its launch, overlooked traditional Emirati cuisine. This merger will further enable the sharing of our level of hospitality to an even wider audience and allow us to better serve our community with magnificent traditional cuisine. From an elaborate birthday celebration to a wedding or industry reception, EPC by DWTC guarantees no event is too large or small for its fresh touch of elegance.”

About Emirates Palace

Built as an iconic landmark showcasing Arabian culture at its finest, Emirates Palace, managed by Kempinski, has created an enviable niche in luxury hospitality. Welcoming world leaders, business travellers and holiday-makers from around the world, Emirates Palace offers a memorable and unique experience unparalleled in Abu Dhabi through contemporary facilities and personalised service.

Situated on 1.3 km of private beach, Emirates Palace comprises 394 rooms and suites carefully designed and furnished to offer guests superior comfort and luxury. With spectacular views of the manicured lawns or the glistening blue waves of the Arabian Sea, every room promises a palatial experience. A variety of fourteen award winning restaurants, cafés, lounges and bars highlight cuisines from around the world. The resort’s leisure facilities include two outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools, the Emirates Palace Spa, tennis courts, a marina and state of the art fitness centres.

Emirates Palace is the premier meeting and conference destination in Abu Dhabi, attracting business drivers and influential decision makers from around the world. With a total meeting and conference space exceeding 23,000 square feet, Emirates Palace plays host to a spectacular cultural calendar with events that have included the Abu Dhabi Film Festival and the Coutts Polo at the Palace.

About Dubai World Trade Centre

With a vision to make Dubai the world’s leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on Venues, Events and Real Estate Management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value added services from media/advertising, engineering and technical consultation and wedding planning, security services and an award-winning hospitality portfolio.

