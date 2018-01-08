Emirates NBD signs with Index Securities for General Clearing Member services
Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, today announced that it will provide clearing services to UAE brokerage firm, Index Securities.
Emirates NBD signed the agreement with Index Securities in a ceremony attended by Mr. Khalid Al Shaikh, SCA Head of Licensing, and senior officials from Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Emirates NBD and Index Securities. The bank is the first UAE-based financial services entity to be approved by ‘SCA - Securities and Commodities Authority as a ‘General Clearing Member’ providing clearing and settlement services to trading participants of the UAE’s equity markets.
Mohammed Ayman Al Jubeh, General Manager of Index Securities, said: "The diversification of the brokerage license is an important step taken by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority to develop the brokerage industry in securities to achieve a higher level of protection for investors, reduce the burdens of brokerage companies, and improve the quality of the services provided by these companies. Our choice for Emirates NBD as a clearing member to carry out the clearing operations for the company's transactions was a natural fit due to the bank’s efficiency and outstanding service, as well as its stature as the largest local licensed bank in providing clearing and settlement services to achieve greater protection for investors.”
