Emirates NBD signs with Al Fajer Securities for General Clearing Member services

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, today announced that it will provide clearing services to UAE-based Al Fajer Securities.

Emirates NBD signed the agreement with Al Fajer Securities in a ceremony attended by Mr. Khalid Al Shaikh, SCA Head of Licensing, and senior officials from Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Emirates NBD, and Al Fajer Securities. The bank is the first UAE-based financial services entity to be approved by ‘SCA - Securities and Commodities Authority as a ‘General Clearing Member’ providing clearing and settlement services to trading participants of the UAE’s equity markets.