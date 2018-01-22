"Emirates NBD - Saudi Arabia becomes the main sponsor in the first Indian Expo in Jeddah

Fall in with the expansion of its branch network



Riyadh: Emirates NBD - Saudi Arabia successfully participated in the Indian Trade Fair held recently in Jeddah as the first Indian trade fair in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency, Mr. Shah Alam, Vice Consul General of India in Jeddah, and Eng. Loai Abdul Jawad, CEO of Emirates NBD in Saudi Arabia, cut the ribbon of the Trade Faire opening.

The banks’ participation comes as a key sponsor of this prestigious exhibition which seeks in the first place to enhance the cooperation and trade relations between India and Saudi Arabia, which is in fact the largest economy in the region. A number of workshops were executed on the value added tax, Saudi Vision 2030 and trade exchange by speakers from the Saudi side and the Indian side

Eng. Loai Abdul Jawad, CEO of Emirates NBD- Saudi Arabia, said: "The Bank's participation in this exhibition is a reaffirmation of our commitment to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as well as being a platform for discussing joint investment opportunities and exchanging ideas and experiences among businessmen from India and Saudi Arabia to help create business opportunities and new opportunities for young generations and to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields and sectors. "

Emirates NBD, has also marked the commencement of operations in India with the inauguration of its first branch in Mumbai.