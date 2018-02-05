Emirates NBD Egypt PMI™

The survey, sponsored by Emirates NBD and produced by IHS Markit, contains original data collected from a monthly survey of business conditions in the Egyptian private sector.

Cairo: Following a deterioration in December, business conditions in the Egyptian non-oil private sector broadly stabilised in January. This mainly reflected stabilisation in both output and new orders. Concurrently, new export orders registered a renewed rise amid reports of greater demand from international markets. Furthermore, firms engaged in input buying, with growth picking up to the fastest since August 2014. On the price front, rates of both input cost and output charge inflation accelerated.

“While Egypt’s headline PMI reading remained just shy of the 50.0 neutral mark in January, the signs are encouraging as we begin 2018. A pick-up in new export orders in particular stands as an indication that the difficult economic reforms enacted in late 2016 are starting to pay off.”

Headline PMI rises to 49.9

Business activity stabilises

New export orders expand

The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) – a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – rose from 48.3 in December to 49.9 in January. This was consistent with a broad stabilisation of business conditions across Egypt’s non-oil private sector. Notably, the latest reading was above its long-run average (48.1).

The headline PMI reading mainly reflected a broad stabilisation in new business and output. Both indices registered close to the neutral 50.0 threshold, following reductions in the previous month. Where increases were reported firms commented on new client wins, while those companies that registered lower new orders and output mentioned unfavourable economic conditions and high prices.

At the same time, Egypt’s non-oil private sector recorded a renewed expansion in new export orders during January. Stronger demand for Egyptian goods and services from international markets was cited as the key reason behind the latest increase in new export orders. That said, the rate of growth was marginal.

Continuing the trend observed since June 2015, staffing levels fell during January. However, the pace of job shedding was marginal and slower than the series trend.

Private sector firms continued to face higher input costs. Despite accelerating to a three-month high, inflation remained below the series trend. According to anecdotal evidence, currency weakness contributed to greater cost pressures.

Amid reports of expected improvements in demand, firms were encouraged to engage in purchasing activity at the start of the year. Furthermore, the rate of expansion accelerated to the strongest since August 2014 and was marked overall. Nonetheless, input stocks declined, albeit fractionally.

Lastly, companies retained optimism towards the 12-month outlook for output. Furthermore, the degree of positive sentiment was stronger than the series average. Anticipated improvements in demand conditions and market stability were cited as the key factors behind optimism.

-Ends-

The next Egypt PMI Report will be published on March 5th 2018 at 06:15 (CAIRO) / 04:15 (UTC)



The Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in approximately 450 private sector companies, which have been carefully selected to accurately represent the true structure of the Egyptian non-oil economy, including manufacturing, services, construction and retail. The panel is stratified by Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) group, based on industry contribution to GDP. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month based on data collected mid-month. For each of the indicators the ‘Report’ shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of higher/better responses and lower/worse responses, and the ‘diffusion’ index. This index is the sum of the positive responses plus a half of those responding ‘the same’.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) is a composite index based on five of the individual indexes with the following weights: New Orders - 0.3, Output - 0.25, Employment - 0.2, Suppliers’ Delivery Times - 0.15, Stock of Items Purchased - 0.1, with the Delivery Times index inverted so that it moves in a comparable direction.



Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease. IHS Markit do not revise underlying survey data after first publication, but seasonal adjustment factors may be revised from time to time as appropriate which will affect the seasonally adjusted data series.



