Emirates NBD Announced as New Sponsors for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 'Poetry for All' Competition

Dubai: Organisers of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature are delighted to announce that Emirates NBD , a leading bank in the region, are sponsors of the Poetry for All competition. The bank is a strong advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities (people of determination) and for the first time, the competition will include a new non-competitive performance category for students of determination. The poetry performance competition has become an annual event on student and school calendars in the UAE, and will be held during the 2018 Festival between 1 and 10 March.

The Poetry for All competition has grown from strength to strength and this year has received a significant increase in the number of entries – the highest in its history. Held in Arabic and English, the competition is divided into two age categories to encompass both primary and secondary school students. Participants are evaluated on their interpretation of their selected poems as well as their performances.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head - Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD said, “As part of our commitment to the UAE community, Emirates NBD is pleased to support the Poetry for All competition, a wonderful, creative celebration of poetry and its importance in the Arab world. For our first year as sponsors, we are piloting an inclusion programme to integrate people with disabilities into the competition, and will build on our experience for next year’s edition. We look forward to the performances at the Festival and we wish all the participants the best.”

About the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature:

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the Arab World’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, featuring international and regional writers, poets, thinkers and speakers from around the world. In 2017, 44,000 visitors enjoyed the Festival’s main programme of events starring Jeffrey Archer, Bothayna Wail Al Essa, Ibrahim Farghali, His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash and Jo Malone, among many others.

The aim of the Festival is to develop a culture of reading as an enjoyable habit in the UAE, and its efforts have been recognised through many awards over the years. By providing an equal platform for international and locally-based talents, the Festival continues to build the literary landscape in the UAE and further afield.

Alongside the main programme, the Festival organises an Education programme, which positively impacted on 25,000 students across the UAE in 2017. The programme includes education days, student sessions and author school visits where young people meet and interact with their favourite authors, plus student competitions, held in Arabic and English, which allow young people to showcase their skills through poetry, short stories and reading.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Festival is a key part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which was established in 2013 by Royal Decree. In partnership with Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature celebrates its 10th anniversary from 1-10 March 2018.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD is a leading banking Group in the region. As at 31st December 2017, total assets were AED 470.4 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 128 Billion). The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry, with over 90 per cent of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The bank was declared the Most Innovative Financial Services Organization of the Year at the 2017 BAI Global Innovation Awards.



The bank currently has 230 branches and 1040 ATMs and SDMs in the UAE and overseas and a large social media following, being the only bank in the Middle East ranked among the top 20 in the ‘Power 100 Social Media Rankings’, compiled by The Financial Brand. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena and has strong Islamic Banking, Global Markets & Treasury, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Brokerage operations.



The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and representative offices in China and Indonesia.



The Group is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and community initiatives, in close alignment with the UAE government’s strategies, including financial literacy and advocacy for inclusion of People with Disabilities under its #Together Limitless platform. Emirates NBD Group is an official premier partner of EXPO 2020. For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

