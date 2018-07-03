Emirates Islamic customers to benefit from Personal Finance Sale
Dubai: Emirates Islamic, a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, today announced a Personal Finance Sale, offering customers profit rates starting from 2.79 per cent flat per annum, valid for a limited period. Customers can also benefit from higher financing amounts and an extended payment holiday period. These rates are also applicable to the unique Emarati Experience package launched by Emirates Islamic last month.
“We have gained in reputation as the leading provider of Shari’a-compliant financing options with a range of benefits to our customers,” said Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO - Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic. “The summer season is always associated with large expenses, be it holidays or school fees and we are certain our customers will benefit from our popular Personal Finance Sale as a solution to their financial needs. The promotion will enable them to avail financing at low profit rates, whatever be the need.”
