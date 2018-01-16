Emirates International Conference on Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility begins tomorrow in Dubai

The conference will be held at Al Bustan Garden Hotel from 18 to 20 January 2018, with participation more than 1,000 doctors and 28 senior lecturers from Europe, the Middle East and GCC.

The 14Emirates International Conference on Obstetrics and Gynecology and Infertility will be held in Dubai tomorrow (Thursday) Under the theme "The Role of Genes in Gynecology", and that is under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Health Authority, Supported by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

"The Emirates International Conference on Gynecology and Infertility is one of the most important medical forums in the world, Where a distinguished group of lecturers, senior professors and doctors from will meet for three days, to review the latest sciences and techniques and developments that will improve the practice of field of Gynecology and obstetrics and modern methods of treatment for infertility problems". Dr. Awatif Al Bahar, Consultant Gynecology and Infertility, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Emirates Medical Association and President of the Conference, said.

Dr.Al Bahar pointed out that the scientific program of the conference, which has been compared by the Ministry of Health for more than 45 hours of continuous medical education , will include 38 scientific sessions in addition to holding a number of specialized training workshops and a medical exhibition involving more than 22 medical companies displaying the latest products Therapeutic supplies and specialized medical devices in obstetrics, women's surgery and infertility treatments.

The worksheets and scientific sessions will include a number of important topics in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, such as the effect of estrogen deficiency on the internal organs of women except for the reproductive system, and the most variable role in the ultrasound of the first trimester of pregnancy, in addition of how to increase the rate of pregnancy in patients with ovarian multi-sac, For urinary incontinence and its complications.

The scientific sessions also address the changing trends in the management of menopausal sexual disorder and the role of hormonal therapy in the treatment of ovarian and uterine cancer, as well as the improvement of the number of Ovulation of the uterus for the success of assisted fertilization, and the new concepts in recurrent projections.

Abdullah Bin Suqat, member of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences stressed that the hosting of the 14th Emirates International Conference on Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility provides an ideal opportunity to share experiences and develop medical performance for those providing preventive and curative services, especially in gynecological and obstetrical diseases programs.

