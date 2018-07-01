Emirates Intellectual Property Association emphasizes important role of intellectual property in government's thrust towards innovation

The Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) emphasized on the need to create more solid mechanisms and guidelines covering strict intellectual property rights (IPR) applications within the government sector--underscoring the importance of unifying efforts to develop an integrated system for intellectual and creative production that fall in line with the country's continuing thrust towards innovation. EIPA's call to action is part of its continuing move to position innovation as the cornerstone for creating and establishing a knowledge-based economy in the UAE, while also supporting ongoing efforts to achieve economic diversification and global competitiveness. The association has remained steadfast in its move to promote IPR protection and its scope and application across various government bodies and entities. In fact, EIPA has successfully organized a series of interactive training conferences and workshops in collaboration with Dhahi Khalfan Intellectual Property Centre, which falls under the umbrella of EIPA, which were held to help consolidate the UAE's status as a regional and global IP hub.

His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Abdul Quddoos A.R. Al-Obaidli, Assistant Commander for Excellence & Pioneering, Chairman of EIPA, highlighted the importance of enabling government entities to apply best practices in IP protection in support of the national efforts to adopt innovation in government work. The move falls in line with the vision of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make innovation a part of a ‘work and lifestyle culture to build a knowledge society led by visionary innovators.’ The EIPA Chairman further noted that the promotion of IPR in the UAE will help reinforce its bid to become one of the best countries in the world. H.E. Al-Obaidli also affirmed EIPA's commitment to introduce new concepts and types of innovation and increase awareness about the role of IP in sustainable development--driven by science, technology and innovation. He expressed the association's determination to create and establish a new legal culture related to IPR and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and concerned parties through conferences, lectures, and training programs. Such gatherings are expected to raise a generation of qualified national expertise to strengthen the country's leadership as the UAE is the first in the Arab world and one of the top 20 countries in the field of IPR and anti-piracy.

