Emirates Institute of Banking and Financial Studies launches fintech training lab to develop talent to meet future industry needs
Dubai-UAE: Emirates Institute of Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, in association with leading UAE banks and insurance companies, has launched the EIBFS Fintech Training Lab seeking to enhance access to skills training in the latest digital technologies revolutionizing the financial sector, such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Big Data, Cloud, Application Program Interface and Digital Governance.
Marking the launch, the Institute recently hosted the first Fintech Training Lab meeting with the banking, insurance and technology experts to understand the future needs of their industries. The agenda specifically underlined the development of talent that can integrate and apply the rapidly evolving technologies to identify and resolve business challenges in the functional domains of operations, investment, credit, compliance, Islamic banking, and risk.
“As the premier banking and finance training institution in the UAE, EIBFS is keen to proactively contribute to the industry by developing talent for the digital era. This assumes even greater significance as Dubai, through its Dubai Future Accelerators initiative, and the wider UAE continue to actively promote Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and several other emergent technologies that are already impacting the way we handle our financial and complementary transactions. Our role, therefore, is to be at the forefront of creating training programs and modules that empower the workforce of tomorrow to tackle the exciting future in the banking and finance domain.”
The EIBFS Fintech Training Lab has planned its first training module as part of the Annual Training Plan in 2019. The modules will be supplemented by a series of conferences on Blockchain, Big Data, Cybersecurity and Cryptocurrencies. The Lab also plans to offer fintech courses via e-learning.
About EIBFS
The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) was founded in 1983. As a leading independent training center, it offers world-class education, training and allied services in the critical areas of banking and finance. Based in the UAE, EIBFS currently has three campuses for education and training services located in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Institute has made substantial contributions to the careers of thousands of students and working professionals in the financial services sector. EIBFS is also a strong supporter of Emiratization and has launched various initiatives that have greatly helped to promote the careers of Emiratis. All academic programs offered by EIBFS are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Students who have successfully completed these programs have found productive employment at various levels in banks and financial institutions in the UAE and around the world.© Press Release 2018
