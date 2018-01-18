Emirates Hospital invests $2.73mln in advanced neonatal technologies for its NICU

Emirates Hospital, a subsidiary of Emirates Healthcare, has announced its recent investment of AED ten million in advanced technology for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Emirates Hospital in Jumeirah, Dubai. The level 3 NICU services will make the difference in the survival of the sickest premature and full-term babies. The state-of-the-art facility will provide services like total body cooling (therapeutic hypothermia) for neonatal asphyxia and nitric oxide therapy that caters to persistent pulmonary hypertension due to various causes such as Meconium aspiration syndrome, pneumonia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and more. Additionally, the advanced unit is equipped with best-in-class technology for neonatal ventilation.

"At Emirates Hospital, the new advances in NICU enable us to treat sick newborns for a myriad of problems, ranging from simple conditions like neonatal jaundice to complex cases like severe respiratory distress syndrome, PPHN, Perinatal asphyxia, etc. The advanced Level 3 services have brought about a paradigm shift in treating premature babies as well as sick term neonates" said Dr Mohamed Sadik, Head of NICU at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah. Besides the intensive care support, we promote rooming in and breastfeeding as part of our family-centred care to help parents learn how to care for their newborns. This helps to build a bond between mother and baby as well as preparing them to go home as soon as possible.

