Emirates Healthcare Group partners with Egypt's Alameda Healthcare

Alameda Healthcare Group, which has the largest healthcare footprint in Egypt that totals 860 beds, including both Dar El Fouad Hospital and As Salam International Hospital, in addition to chain of labs, tabibi 24/7 and GIT stand-alone units.

Abu Dhabi; UAE - In a significant development for health care in the region, Emirates Healthcare Group has strategically partnered with Egypt’s Alameda Healthcare Group.

“Our expansion in Egypt comes from our strong belief in the development and prosperity of the Egyptian market, and the progress that Egypt is making in all areas as a nation” Mr. Khalifa added.

Emirates Healthcare Group, a leading global healthcare provider, is a part of Abu Dhabi-based investment group KBBO. Khalifa Bin Butti, Chairman of KBBO Group, hailed the partnership as a significant development for healthcare in Egypt and the region

“We’re excited to establish an extensive presence in the vibrant Egyptian market. It’s an important addition to our global healthcare network, further extending the reach of the highest standard patient care we provide globally to around eight million patient each year.”

Mr. Khalifa also noted the serious need for additional healthcare in Egypt.

“The population of Egypt has reached 91 million, yet the number of hospital beds available is less than two beds per 1,000 people. With an annual population growth of 2.2 per cent, Egypt desperately needs more hospital beds and improved quality of healthcare services, which this partnership will help provide.”

Dr. Fahad Khater who will manage and head the group in Egypt as chairman from Alameda Healthcare in addition to his role as Vice chairman of Emirates Healthcare Group will have a tremendous impact on both the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Egypt and part of the strategy going forward will be to increase our footprint in Egypt and the surrounding areas where we can reach and impact as many lives as possible.

“We’re delighted to have a strategic partner with the capabilities, international experience and authority in the healthcare sector of KBBO Group,” said Dr. Fahad

“We’re continually looking for ways to improve our facilities and the care we provide to patients, whether it’s through our new and recently-upgraded hospitals and medical complexes, or via international partnerships with healthcare specialists like Emirates Healthcare Group.

“There has been an increased quality of healthcare in Egypt in recent years, largely because of increased healthcare medical insurance and on-going investment in the sector from international companies like KBBO. Today’s partnership is not just with Alameda Healthcare Group but in Egyptian healthcare; it will enhance the quality of – and access to – healthcare for all Egyptians.

The partnership adds to Emirates Healthcare Group’s vast portfolio of health care services that includes hospitals and clinics located across the UAE and internationally, such NMC healthcare, Emirates Hospitals and CosmeSurge.

