Emirates Global Aluminium welcomes official inauguration of Ducab Aluminium Company as latest addition to UAE's aluminium sector

DAC, a factory that manufactures aluminium rods and overhead conductors, was officially inaugurated today by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, in a ceremony held in KIZAD.

United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today welcomed the official inauguration of Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) as the latest company to join the country’s aluminium sector and the aluminium cluster in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

The UAE aluminium sector as a whole employs some 30,000 people, making it the largest employer amongst the UAE’s energy intensive industries.

Although EGA’s aluminium is the second biggest ‘made-in-the-UAE’ export, an increasing proportion of EGA’s production is sold locally. There are 26 downstream companies in the UAE making products using EGA’s metal, including DAC.

Advertisement

DAC’s facility has been built close to EGA’s Al Taweelah aluminium smelter, one of the largest in the world. EGA supplies DAC with molten aluminium along a dedicated ‘hot metal road’, the first in the UAE to link separate industrial sites.

Abdulla Kalban, EGA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said: “The aluminium industry with EGA at its heart has long played an important role in the economic diversification of the UAE, creating jobs and economic opportunity. We welcome the official inauguration of DAC, and look forward to reliably supplying them with the metal they need to make their products in the years to come.”

Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DAC and Ducab and Chief Executive Officer of Senaat said: “Through Ducab Aluminium Company we will emphasise the competitive edge for ‘Made-in-UAE’ products, with 100% UAE-made aluminium rods and overhead lines replacing imports. We have signed a multi-year contract with Emirates Global Aluminium for the supply of aluminium to our facility, and we are well-positioned to optimise local resources that are customised to various industries’ requirements, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

Receiving molten aluminium from EGA eliminates the need for DAC to use high energy to re-melt the metal before use. This saves both costs and environmental emissions.

EGA has developed a dedicated, state-of-the-art Liquid Metal Transfer facility, which is capable of 24-hour operations. The first of its kind in the UAE, this facility transfers molten metal via an overhead crane to preheated 14.5 tonne crucibles which can keep the metal liquid for up to 18 hours at temperatures of around 780 degrees Celsius. The crucibles are mounted on highly secured trailers and driven to customers in KIZAD’s aluminium cluster, including DAC.

About EGA



Emirates Global Aluminium is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

It is the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry, and the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. EGA has a production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of aluminium per year. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 350 customers in over 60 countries. About 80 per cent of EGA’s production is value added products, one of the highest proportions of any aluminium company in the world.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Over 10 per cent of EGA’s production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE already employs around 30,000 people, making it the largest employer amongst the UAE’s energy intensive industries.

EGA itself employs around 7,000 of these people including almost 1,200 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 25 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, Emirates Global Aluminium aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities.

In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

DUBAL’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, EGA’s Jebel Ali site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 5,450 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority.

EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants. In addition to meeting its own water requirements, EGA supplies 1.5 per cent of the water needs of Dubai as well as commercial water customers and bottlers.

Today EGA is expanding upstream and internationally to secure the natural resources the UAE’s aluminium industry needs and create new revenue streams.

EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation is building a bauxite mine and associated export infrastructure in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, in one of the largest greenfield investments in that country in over 40 years.

In the UAE, EGA is building the country’s first alumina refinery at Al Taweelah. The project will reduce the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supply 75 per cent of the Al Taweelah smelter’s needs.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.

© Press Release 2018