Emirates Foundation supports the leaders of Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program for their 4th session

In an attempt to help young individuals build corporate capability and leadership skills, Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program (ALP) held a training session at Marjan Island Hotel, Ras Al Khaimah from January 7th to 11th. Held under the title “my organisation”, the training programme shed light on organisation behaviour, performance management, financial planning and media coaching. While organisation behaviour focused on basic concepts, models and theoretical foundations in the area of leadership and organisational behaviour, it also provided case studies to be a successful and effective supervisor and leader. The training on financial planning was provided by the Emirates Foundation’s Esref Sah Programme, which was designed and developed to help participants gain an in-depth understanding of the financial planning process.

“At ALP we remain committed to the development of these young future leaders. As such, our training programmes not only provide informational deliverables, but also are customised to meet the needs of each participant. Today’s session focused on three important areas of development – organisational behaviour, performance management and financial planning. This will not only instill a greater sense of confidence in the leadership of a company, but at the same time engage and motivate the young leaders to perform well,” said Eng Marwan Bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the AAF Board Members. In addition, the training session also facilitated a field visit to STREIT Group. Established in Canada in 1992 - STREIT Group is one of the world’s leading, privately-owned armoured vehicles manufacturers with 12 state-of-the-art production facilities and 25 offices worldwide. More than twenty-three years of operating in challenging environments, made STREIT Group one of the most trusted and reliable manufacturers of vehicles deployed by armed forces all over the world. They are also the leading provider of security solutions with 100 per cent safety records.

