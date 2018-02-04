Emirates Foundation supports the leaders of Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program for their 4th session
In an attempt to help young individuals build corporate capability and leadership skills, Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program (ALP) held a training session at Marjan Island Hotel, Ras Al Khaimah from January 7th to 11th. Held under the title “my organisation”, the training programme shed light on organisation behaviour, performance management, financial planning and media coaching.
While organisation behaviour focused on basic concepts, models and theoretical foundations in the area of leadership and organisational behaviour, it also provided case studies to be a successful and effective supervisor and leader. The training on financial planning was provided by the Emirates Foundation’s Esref Sah Programme, which was designed and developed to help participants gain an in-depth understanding of the financial planning process.
In addition, the training session also facilitated a field visit to STREIT Group. Established in Canada in 1992 - STREIT Group is one of the world’s leading, privately-owned armoured vehicles manufacturers with 12 state-of-the-art production facilities and 25 offices worldwide. More than twenty-three years of operating in challenging environments, made STREIT Group one of the most trusted and reliable manufacturers of vehicles deployed by armed forces all over the world. They are also the leading provider of security solutions with 100 per cent safety records.
Commenting on the tour, Bacher Yaghi, Business Development Manager at STREIT Group, said, “It is a special pleasure to host ALP at STREIT Group. ALP has made its mark by encouraging intercultural, knowledge-based dialogue among young individuals. AT STREIT Group, we are equally committed to organisational behaviour and will continue to support the youth with our international best practices as they continue to lead the country towards a better tomorrow.”
From presentations to workshops, the training programme encouraged the youth to articulate the next steps of their development journey. Since its establishment, ALP’s leadership training has provided a specialised and integrated curriculum, comprised of engaging and interactive topics.
Sponsored by Ajman Holding and the Emirates Foundation, the fourth session of ALP not only supported individuals in acquiring and developing basic skills and key competences for organisational behaviour, performance management and financial planning, but also helped boost their leadership skills to catapult their careers to new heights.
About The Abdulaziz bin Humaid Leadership Program (ALP)
The Abdulaziz bin Humaid Leadership Program (ALP) was launched in July 2013 as a platform of support to GCC leaders of the next generation. It provides candidates with all the necessary knowledge, information and skills to tackle responsibilities and lead work teams in government and private sectors in the region.
The programme is supervised in its fourth season by the Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Foundation and is a personal initiative from HH Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who aspires to motivate positive sustainable growth in the Emirate of Ajman, the UAE and the GCC countries.
About Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Foundation
Formed in 2015, the Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Foundation strives to shape tomorrow’s leaders with a difference. The foundation’s vision is a future where innovation and business meet societal wellbeing and environmental sustainability. Leaders who have the desire, commitment, heart and focus to make a positive, balanced contribution to the world we know today are a big part of the Foundation’s vision for the future – a world where community and the greater good trump individualism, and where current and emerging leaders in the workplace apply learning in their professional and personal lives to benefit the community.
The Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Foundation is a capability and capacity development initiative supported by His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, with sponsorship and revenue generation through products and services offered to both private and public sectors.
© Press Release 2018