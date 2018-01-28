Emirates Foundation Launches "SHABABNA": Emirates Foundation Advisory Board Putting Youth at the Forefront of Development in the UAE

The new SHABABNA program is designed to create an enabling environment for youth, encouraging them to identify new initiatives that will shape the Foundation’s youth agenda and drive youth engagement to contribute to social and economic development.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Foundation , an independent philanthropic organization set up by the Abu Dhabi government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives that improve the welfare of youth, announced today the launch of SHABABNA: Emirates Foundation Advisory Board , a unique youth engagement program that brings together youth leaders from across the nation who have been recognized by the Foundation for their outstanding contributions to youth and community development in the UAE over the last nine years.

Speaking at the event, Maytha Al Habsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation said: “The establishment of SHABABNA reflects Emirates Foundation’s commitment to empowering youth to contribute to the development of our nation through harnessing their creativity, innovation and dedication. SHABABNA will be activated across the UAE, providing leadership opportunities to youth in developing and leading new innovative projects and initiatives that respond to their challenges and needs across the various aspects of their life.”

“We are confident that SHABABNA will create new opportunities for the advancement of our youth and their increased contribution to socio-economic development. By creating this enabling environment, we are putting youth at the forefront of shaping Emirates Foundation’s agenda and strategy for the coming years, and thereby nurturing their potential to lead our nation towards greater progress and prosperity,” added Al Habsi.

Youth participating in Shababna were selected among these recognized every year by Emirates Foundation for their outstanding achievements.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched in April 2005 as an initiative of His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is chaired by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In 2012, the Emirates Foundation was re-launched under the name “Emirates Foundation for Youth Development” as an integrated national initiative that seeks to invest in UAE youth. The new strategy uses the model venture philanthropy with a view to impacting the lives of young people in the UAE positively and permanently. To achieve this, the Foundation will work in three key focus areas: social inclusion; community engagement; and leadership and empowerment. It will seek to identify, educate and inform the public about challenges facing UAE youth while developing sustainable, enterprise-based solutions to social issues and motivating young Emiratis to volunteer, participate and give back to society.

Emirates Foundation works to enhance partnerships between private and public sectors, in order to develop sustainable ways of helping young people in the UAE make an active contribution to the country’s development. EF is funded through contributions from the Abu Dhabi government and private sector companies.

