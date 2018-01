Emirates Foundation Launches "SHABABNA": Emirates Foundation Advisory Board Putting Youth at the Forefront of Development in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Foundation, an independent philanthropic organization set up by the Abu Dhabi government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives that improve the welfare of youth, announced today the launch of SHABABNA: Emirates Foundation Advisory Board, a unique youth engagement program that brings together youth leaders from across the nation who have been recognized by the Foundation for their outstanding contributions to youth and community development in the UAE over the last nine years. The new SHABABNA program is designed to create an enabling environment for youth, encouraging them to identify new initiatives that will shape the Foundation’s youth agenda and drive youth engagement to contribute to social and economic development.

The announcement was made by Emirates Foundation Chief Executive Officer Maytha Al Habsi at a launch event on January 27 in Fairmont Baba Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi and was attended by a large number of youth from across the seven Emirates. Speaking at the event, Maytha Al Habsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation said: “The establishment of SHABABNA reflects Emirates Foundation’s commitment to empowering youth to contribute to the development of our nation through harnessing their creativity, innovation and dedication. SHABABNA will be activated across the UAE, providing leadership opportunities to youth in developing and leading new innovative projects and initiatives that respond to their challenges and needs across the various aspects of their life.”

