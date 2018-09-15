Emirates Float Glass receives BIS certification as first and only float glass manufacturing company in Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Emirates Float Glass (EFG) has received a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The new certificate represents a further accomplishment for EFG, which is part of Glass LLC and the first state-of-art integrated float glass facility in the UAE. EFG was granted the BIS Certification Mark Licence No. CM/L-4100052260 as per ISO 14900:2000 for its 2mm to 13mm product range.