Emirates Float Glass receives BIS certification as first and only float glass manufacturing company in Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Emirates Float Glass (EFG) has received a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.
The new certificate represents a further accomplishment for EFG, which is part of Glass LLC and the first state-of-art integrated float glass facility in the UAE. EFG was granted the BIS Certification Mark Licence No. CM/L-4100052260 as per ISO 14900:2000 for its 2mm to 13mm product range.
Ghassan Mashal, General Manager of Emirates Float Glass, said “We are proud to announce that EFG is the first and only float glass manufacturer in the Middle East to obtain this prestigious certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards. The presence of an ISI mark, proof that a product confirms to the Indian Standard, on EFG products is an assurance of conformity to the specifications for our esteemed customers in the Indian sub-continent. The ISI Certification is another badge of honour for us that now joins our CE mark, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001.”
The certification was issued by the Foreign Manufactures Certification Directorate (FMCD) of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after a series of audits and inspections in its plant that covered all functions related to raw material quality, production process, and quality assurance.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
