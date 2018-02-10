Emicool becomes first district cooling company in MENA to win GC-Mark for green commitment

Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [ DFM : DIC], the leading, diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market , has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary and leading district cooling service provider Emirates District Cooling [ Emicool ] has won the ISO, OSHAS and Global Conformity [GC-Mark] certifications, underlining its commitment to benchmark against the world’s best practices.

Company also first in the UAE to be awarded ISO for Energy Management

In another first, Emicool has been conferred the Global Conformity [GC-Mark] as a Certified Green Company – the first district cooling in the Middle East and North Africa [MENA] region to receive the award. Emicool has also been awarded OSHAS 18001:2007 certification for its Occupational Health & Safety Management System.

The ISO and OSHAS accreditation have been certified by international certification bodies Russian Register and IQNet. The GC-Mark was issued by Deutsche Quality Services, IQNet and CanaGulf International Standardization – some of the most prestigious and internationally recognized certification bodies. The award was also accredited by the German Association of Excellence.

Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said: “The prestigious recognitions for Emicool is a significant and proud milestone for the company, and acknowledges its efforts in implementing the best international practices in all processes and procedures. The ISO, OSHAS and GC-Mark validates Emicool’s achievements in organisational development and excellence across different domains.

The certifications not only raise the company’s profile as one of the best in the region but also inspire it to keep its services and performance aligned to the best international standards.”

The certifications come close on the heels of Emicool winning the prestigious Emirates Energy Awards 2017 by Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The award recognized Emicool’s achievements in energy efficiency and optimization measures for the private sector.

Moubadder added: “Since its inception, Emicool has always implemented clean energy programs to achieve energy efficiency and renewable energy to promote environmental and economic sustainability. To be honoured with the Emirates Energy Award is a testament of the company’s practices and processes in the clean energy space.”

Emicool’s energy efficiency initiatives are aligned with Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy [DIES] 2030, and aimed at developing an integrated approach to securing energy supply and employing efficient energy practices for the sustainable growth of Dubai.

As part of these, Emicool completed a 70KW solar car parking system with 29 car parking spaces with future plans to implement a 2MW solar farm, upgraded its existing RO plants, pioneered the B2C metering and billing methodology as well as implemented a 100% treated sewage effluent water system for certain plants.

Emicool currently provides district cooling services to over 19,000 customers in the UAE, with the most efficient and highest quality infrastructure. The company is planning to increase its plant capacity to 500,000 Tonnes of Refrigeration [TR] by 2020 with strategic plans to transform many buildings in Dubai from conventional air-conditioning to district cooling.

Headquartered in Dubai Investments Park [DIP], Emicool provides district cooling services to Green Community DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Damac Hills, Mirdif Hills, Uptown Mirdif and Palazzo Versace in Dubai.

About Emicool

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuously exceeding customer expectations by providing district cooling services through its competent work force which delivers world-class levels of reliability, efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to the Green Community at DIP, Dubai Motor City and Dubai Sports City, among others.

