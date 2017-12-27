Emerson to provide detailed technical and commercial proposals for the automation packages of the Lekki Terminal Project
Emerson Completes Paradigm Acquisition
Deal expands Emerson’s industrial software capabilities for global upstream oil and gas industry
The combination of Paradigm with Emerson’s Roxar software business creates a comprehensive Exploration & Production (E&P) software portfolio offering.
Paradigm is headquartered in Houston and has more than 500 employees globally. The company provides an array of tools that enable customers to gain deeper insight into the subsurface, reduce uncertainty and support responsible asset management.
