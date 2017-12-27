Emerson to provide detailed technical and commercial proposals for the automation packages of the Lekki Terminal Project

 
27 Dec 2017
Press Release

Emerson Completes Paradigm Acquisition

Deal expands Emerson’s industrial software capabilities for global upstream oil and gas industry

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced it has completed the purchase of Paradigm®, a leading provider of software solutions to the oil and gas industry.

The combination of Paradigm with Emerson’s Roxar software business creates a comprehensive Exploration & Production (E&P) software portfolio offering.

“Emerson is positioned to meet customers’ demand for an independent, global provider of comprehensive E&P software solutions,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. “Paradigm and Roxar together can better help customers achieve Top Quartile Performance by increasing efficiency, reducing costs and improving their return on investment within new and established reservoirs.”

Paradigm is headquartered in Houston and has more than 500 employees globally. The company provides an array of tools that enable customers to gain deeper insight into the subsurface, reduce uncertainty and support responsible asset management.

-Ends-

About Emerson:
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

