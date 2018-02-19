Emerson and AspenTech Form Alliance to Deliver Digital Technologies

Dubai, U.A.E. – Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) announced today they have teamed up to deliver asset optimization software solutions along with global automation technologies and operational consulting services. Together, the two industry leaders will help customers optimize production and drive operational excellence.



AspenTech’s broad suite of asset optimization software creates value across all phases of the asset lifecycle – design, operate and maintain – in capital intensive and complex projects and operations, supporting Emerson’s Project Certainty and Operational Certainty initiatives. Emerson’s global footprint, automation engineering services and software, extensive large-scale project execution and consulting capabilities complement AspenTech’s technology footprint. Collectively, these capabilities can be deployed as solutions in both conventional and cloud-based architectures.



“Emerson and AspenTech are both highly focused on digital technologies and services that deliver measurable improvements and value to our customers’ bottom line,” says Dave Farr, chairman & CEO of Emerson. “Together, we are well positioned to help our customers navigate the best path in this era of digital transformation and achieve Top Quartile performance.” Top Quartile is defined as achieving operations and capital performance in the top 25 percent of peer companies.



