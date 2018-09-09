Eligibility date for ADIB's rights issue on September 12

Under the capital raise plan, each shareholder will have the right to subscribe to 29 new shares for every 198 shares held at 2.00pm on September 12, 2018. The subscription will start on September 25 and end on October 9, 2018.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has set September 12, 2018, as the eligibility date for the bank’s AED 1 billion rights issue instead of September 13 th due to the public holiday, meaning that the last day to purchase shares to be eligible for rights subscription is September 10, 2018.

Each right grants its holder the eligibility to subscribe to one new share at an issue price of AED 2.16 per share, reflecting the nominal value of AED 1 per share, and a share premium of AED 1.16 per share. This represents a 45 percent discount to the market share price as of July 25, 2018.

Advertisement

Shareholders will have the option of trading their rights during the trading period through the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange between September 18 and October 2, 2018.

The rights issue will increase ADIB’s Issued and Subscribed to Share Capital from AED 3,168,000,000 to AED 3,632,000,000.

ADIB will act as the sole receiving bank and oversee the subscription process. Shareholders wishing to exercise their right of buying new shares will need to subscribe by filling in a form that can be downloaded from ADIB’s website, www.adib.ae/rightsissue or through ADIB’s mobile app, and then delivering it to one of the participating ADIB branches.

Shareholders who are ADIB customers have the option to subscribe via the bank’s mobile banking app, online banking or through one of the branches designated to receive subscriptions across the country.

Non-ADIB customers shareholders wishing to exercise their right of buying new shares can subscribe through the designated ADIB branches or through their banks in the country.

More information on how to subscribe and list of participating branches can be found on https://www.adib.ae/rightsissue or ADIB’s call center 600 54 3216.

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 122 billion in assets. Its 1 million-plus customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 82 branches and more than 710 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 37 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals.

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq.

Named the world's Best Islamic Bank by FT's The Banker Magazine, and Best Islamic Digital Bank in the Middle East by Global Finance, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Brunswick Group

Radwa Shehab Mouaffak Haijar

Head of External Communications Account Director

Direct: +971 2 6910169 Direct: +971 2 234 4600

Mobile: +971 50 4734482 Mobile: +971 56 174 8183

© Press Release 2018