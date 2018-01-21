Electrification is the future and the present, says Nissan at World Future Energy Summit 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ismail Sethi, Regional Product Marketing Manager for SUV, Crossovers and Electric Vehicles at Nissan, spoke at the first edition of the Mobility Conference during a panel discussing the challenges and opportunities for mass low emission vehicle adoption in the UAE. The session took place January 18, 2018, at the 11th World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Sethi said: “Electrification is not only the future, it is the present. As the world’s leading EV manufacturer, we have sold more than 280,000 Nissan LEAFs globally, making it the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. LEAF customers have driven more than 3.5 billion zero-emission kilometers combined. As global leaders in electric vehicles we are committed to contributing to the success of electric vehicles in the UAE, and believe the ambitious plans set out by the government will be met.”