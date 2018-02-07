Elcome International Completes Satcom Switchover for LNG Tanker Fleet

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: (Marine NewsWire) Elcome International has completed a satellite communications retrofit program for a major fleet of LNG tankers providing broadband data and voice services. “Our team decommissioned the existing VSAT systems and installed new SAILOR 900 antennas and below-deck systems on 40 ships within four months. Most of the installations were performed at sea, and the others were made at ports in eight different countries,” said Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Dubai-based Elcome International. “Careful planning and prestaging equipment and manpower ahead of the ships’ port calls enabled us to meet the customer’s requirement for fast turnaround without disrupting the ships’ sailing schedules.” The scope of work included system design, site survey, system integration, hardware and software installation, commissioning, training, project management and airtime for the ships’ VSAT, Fleet Broadband and Inmarsat-C systems. In addition, Elcome is managing worldwide shipboard service for the fleet. To that end, Elcome has established a network operations center at its Dubai headquarters for first-line customer support and will also provide shore-based maintenance under a separate yearly contract.

Elcome has created three independent networks on each ship for corporate traffic, crew welfare voice and internet connections, and machine-to-machine data transfer of performance data from shipboard sensors. Elcome’s maritime internet solution provides dynamic allocation of specific data quotas to crew members for efficient control and management of airtime. The fleetwide retrofit solution was developed in conjunction with satellite service provider Global Eagle and VSAT antenna manufacturer Cobham SATCOM.

