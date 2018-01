Elaf Group successfully concludes strategic series of Hajj and Umrah marketing tours in key countries

Elaf Group, a SEDCO Holding Group company and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services, has announced the successful conclusion of its global Hajj and Umrah marketing tours. Elaf recently participated in the 19th International Forum for Religious Tourism in Egypt; the 19th Forum of Tourism Services and Hotels (Umrah Services) in Morocco and Turkey; and the 7th International Travel Mart in Indonesia to attract religious travelers to Saudi Arabia and help enrich the spiritual experience of all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. Elaf’s participation in these exhibitions is in line with the goals and objectives of 2020 National Transformation Programme and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Both national frameworks aim to increase the number of religious tourists visiting the Kingdom in an effort to diversify its economy and reduce its heavy reliance on oil income.

Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, CEO of Elaf Group , said: “Saudi Arabia’s strategic tourism campaigns are part of the government’s ongoing preparations for a post-oil era. In fact, Vision 2030 seeks to expand the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to 30 million annually by 2030. Elaf Group fully supports such important initiatives as evidenced by holding our annual Hajj and Umrah marketing tours. We are confident that our marketing programs will bring about positive and fruitful results to the local tourism community and the national economy as a whole.” The group also received high profile personalities in its booths during the marketing tours, headed by the Egyptian Minister of Tourism in Egypt, the Moroccan Deputy Minister of Tourism in Morocco and the Minister of Indonesian Pilgrimage in Indonesia

