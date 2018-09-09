Elaf Group a major tourism player in Saudi Arabia

Elaf Group, a SEDCO Holding Group company and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services in the region through its diverse portfolio of world-class hotels, has played a key role in supporting the tourism sector in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) since its establishment. The Group has implemented ambitious strategies and innovative plans, making it one of the leading companies in tourism.

The Group is fully committed to provide a wide range of quality services and high-quality facilities and venues that meet the highest standards of excellence in the hospitality industry and are capable of evolving to keep up with the changing requirements of the market. It seeks to further enhance customer satisfaction and offer a suitable and comfortable experience to guests.