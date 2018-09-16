El Mercado sponsors Gulf Property Show Mall Event

“We are very pleased to showcase El Mercado Village at the upcoming Gulf Property Show at the Avenues. Our first homeowners have taken up residence and are creating community within the recently completed development, making full use of the services offered at the El Mercado market next door,” said Daniel Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of First Bahrain.

Manama, Bahrain : El Mercado Village, First Bahrain Real Estate Development Company’s mixed-use retail and residential project, has signed on as the Strategic Sponsors for the Gulf Property Show’s first mall event, to be held at the Avenues- Bahrain between November 21 to 24.

El Mercado Village is a beautiful mixed-use community in Janabiya, offering 42 villas and townhouses integrated with an upscale neighborhood market. The El Mercado development in Block 575 is located just off Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway near the Saudi causeway.

“Gulf Property Show has been a positive platform for the showcase of First Bahrain’s projects over the years and we are fully expecting that we will find future homeowners during the upcoming show in November,” added Mr. Taylor.

Gulf Property Show at the Avenues – Bahrain is the first Mall edition of Bahrain’s leading real estate event. Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of the organisers Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions says, “Our first shopping Mall event will take place at 'the place to be', The Avenues - Bahrain. Our first Mall event will provide a more direct route to investors at Bahrain’s leading shopping and leisure destination supported with detailed product information and marketing to potential visitors around the GCC”.

“First Bahrain’s confidence in supporting the Gulf Property Show at the Avenues – Bahrain is an endorsement of the value that Gulf Property Show provides to the real estate sector in Bahrain. With El Mercado Village, First Bahrain have set standards in their development for quality and excellence. It is only by working closely with such developers that we can deliver on our mission to establish Bahrain as the hub for national, regional, and international real estate and property investments, “ added Mr Abdulrahman.

“El Mercado Village and First Bahrain, as strategic sponsors, will look to lead from the front with a number of announcements as they gear up to promote the exciting lifestyle and investment opportunities at the Gulf Property Show at the Avenues Bahrain” concluded Mr Abdulrahman.

© Press Release 2018