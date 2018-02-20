Egypt's startup reactor announces the launch of second phase of fifth cycle

Cairo, EGYPT Startup Reactor has concluded the first phase of the fifth cycle, “Spark” with over 200 participants in the Entrepreneurial awareness workshops. 50 companies were accepted into the second phase of the cycle, Ignition. The second phase, Ignition, is the take-off phase. The selected companies will attend 7 concentrated sessions and receive intensive mentorship, while Innoventures assesses their business model and team. At the end of Ignition, the companies will get the chance to pitch their businesses in front of Innoventures’ Investment Committee and a number of selected experts from Innoventures’ mentors’ network. 10-15 companies will be selected to participate in the third phase of the program, Plasma, which will commence in March of 2018.

“Ignition is a really exciting phase of the Startup Reactor. Ignition allows us to work hand-in-hand with the entrepreneurs at their early stage of development. The energy, passion and commitment levels are so high. These entrepreneurs will positively impact Egypt, which at the end of the day is all we want as the No.1 Credible Investor in Innovation.” – Hesham Wahby, Chief Executive Officer, Innoventures. The participating companies for the fifth cycle cover a wide range of industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, design, digital media, clean energy, software, hardware and manufacturing.

Advertisement