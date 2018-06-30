Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 to Take Place with Support, Participation of UAE Government
- Enhancing performance and competitiveness of government sector
- UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future to reveal radical changes set to redefine future governments
- The Executive Council of Dubai to share the emirate's experience in government excellence
- Abu Dhabi Ports to highlight four strategic pillars of rapid growth in port business
- His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi: The Conference and the UAE’s participation therein demonstrate the UAE Government's keenness to fulfill the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to forge a strong strategic government partnership between the UAE and Egypt
- Her Excellency Dr Hala Al-Saeed: Ambitious plans to modernize government work in Egypt aim to build an efficient and effective administration system, adaptive to local and global developments
UAE: With the support and participation of the Government of the UAE, Egypt will host the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018. Sponsored by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the country’s first event of its kind seeks to modernize government work, activate a strategic partnership and facilitate exchange of experience between the two countries with the aim of building a model of administration that can be replicated across the Arab world.
Set to run from July 3 to July 4 in Cairo, the Conference seeks to provide a comprehensive framework for the transfer of the UAE’s successful government experience to Egypt. Furthermore, the event aspires to achieve a quantum leap in government services to translate the strategic sustainable development goals of the Egypt Vision 2030 into reality.
Speaking on the UAE participation in the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: “The Conference and the UAE’s participation therein demonstrate the UAE Government's keenness to fulfill the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to forge a strong strategic government partnership between the UAE and Egypt, step up cooperation and strengthen the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between our two brotherly countries across various fields.”
Her Excellency Dr Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, expressed her delight at hosting the Conference and the high-level UAE delegation. She stressed that the event represents a culmination of efforts of the two countries to activate their strategic partnership in modernizing government work.
Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed said that the governments of Egypt and the UAE have always sought to enhance cooperation in improving the quality and accessibility of government services, boosting training capabilities, and enhancing the performance of government institutions and their employees. She pointed out that the event will provide an ideal opportunity for Egypt to learn from the UAE’s success story in achieving a quantum leap in government services.
Furthermore, Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed explained that the two countries are committed to pursuing their shared vision for increasing the efficiency of government work through investment in human resources, competence-building and talent development in the public sector – some of the key topics of the Conference.
She noted that the Egyptian government is open to benefiting from successful international experiences in modernizing government work in line with its efforts to implement the Egypt Vision 2030. The Vision aims to transform Egypt into one of the 30 largest economies in the world, one of the top 30 countries in the fight against corruption, one of the top 30 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index and the Human Development Index, and one of the top 10 countries in economic reforms.
Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed added: “The ambitious plans to modernize government work in Egypt aim to build an efficient and effective administration system that can easily adapt to local and international developments in order to provide high-quality government services that leverage state-of-the-art technology to achieve customer happiness.”
The Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 is the first step in implementing the memorandum of understanding related to developing government work, signed by Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform and the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future during the World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai.
His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will head the UAE delegation attending the Conference. Other members will include His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as well as directors and other senior officials of various government institutions. Her Excellency Dr Hala Al-Saeed, His Excellency Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, His Excellency Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and several experts and government officials will represent Egypt.
Excellence and Enhancing Government Efficiency
The Conference will feature a packed agenda of sessions covering topics from global leadership and government excellence to the future of governments and Egypt’s administrative reform.
The UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future will address the theme of radical changes that are set to redefine future governments. Meanwhile, Professor Mohamed Zairi, President of the UK-based European Centre for Best Practice Management, will discuss ‘Excellence in Government Performance and Successful Global Models’.
Moreover, His Excellency Dr Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, His Excellency Amr Talaat, and His Excellency Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in Dubai, will hold a talk on ‘Building a Culture of Excellence in the Government Sector’.
Smart Government and Capacity-building
Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi will headline a session entitled ‘Happiness and Wellbeing: The Ultimate Goal of Government Excellence’. In a discussion on ‘The Human Element of Government Work’, His Excellency Midhat Madani, member of Egypt’s Administrative Reform Committee, and His Excellency Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Director General of the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, will highlight best practices in building human capital.
The Conference will include a session entitled ‘How to Create Unique Experiences for Customers’ by Ron Kaufman, the award-winning customer service excellence consultant and motivational speaker. His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli and Hany Mahmoud, former Minister of State for Administrative Development and Chairman of Vodafone Egypt, will speak at a panel discussion entitled ‘Efficiency in Outsourcing Services’.
UAE Government Experiences
The UAE delegation will outline the country’s journey of excellence in government work, including its experience in leveraging innovation and technology to achieve its goals.
The Dubai Land Department will headline the session ‘How to Adopt the System of Excellence in Government Work and its Impact on Achieving Success’. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports will highlight four strategic pillars of rapid growth in the port business.
In addition, Dubai Police will address the ‘Impact of Exceptional Leadership on Government Performance’, while Dubai Roads and Transport Authority will lead a talk on the ‘Elements of Excellence in Managing Infrastructure Projects’.
The Conference will also feature a series of sessions on innovation in government services, including "Design of Integrated Government Service Models’, ‘Global Leadership in Business Services’, ’Concept of the Most Innovative Governments’ and ‘Excellence in the Smart Transformation of Services’.
Egyptian Government Experiences
The Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 will review select case studies outlining the experience of the Egyptian government related to government excellence and administrative reform.
The Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform will hold a session entitled ‘The Journey of Excellence in Egypt’s Government Sector’. The event will also highlight the experiences of the University of Science and Technology at Zewail City and Banque Misr over decades of developments in management models.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities will present a demonstration of excellence in building smart cities in Egypt.
Moreover, His Excellency Ashraf Abdel Hafiz, Assistant Minister for Database and Government Services at the Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, will discuss the smart transformation of services in Egypt.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.