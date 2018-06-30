Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 to Take Place with Support, Participation of UAE Government

Set to run from July 3 to July 4 in Cairo, the Conference seeks to provide a comprehensive framework for the transfer of the UAE’s successful government experience to Egypt. Furthermore, the event aspires to achieve a quantum leap in government services to translate the strategic sustainable development goals of the Egypt Vision 2030 into reality.

UAE: With the support and participation of the Government of the UAE, Egypt will host the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018. Sponsored by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the country’s first event of its kind seeks to modernize government work, activate a strategic partnership and facilitate exchange of experience between the two countries with the aim of building a model of administration that can be replicated across the Arab world.

Speaking on the UAE participation in the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: “The Conference and the UAE’s participation therein demonstrate the UAE Government's keenness to fulfill the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to forge a strong strategic government partnership between the UAE and Egypt, step up cooperation and strengthen the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between our two brotherly countries across various fields.”

The Conference will convene senior government officials from Egypt and the UAE to exchange experience and success stories, transfer knowledge and share best practices in government work with a focus on three main areas: performance, efficiency and government excellence, government capabilities, and smart services.

He added:” Our two nations have joined forces to build an Arab model of administration and knowledge transfer, and the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 is the first step of this journey. The event seeks to evolve our shared vision into effective collaboration in identifying innovative solutions to enhance government work and develop best practices in the fields of government excellence, performance, innovation and efficiency.”

Her Excellency Dr Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, expressed her delight at hosting the Conference and the high-level UAE delegation. She stressed that the event represents a culmination of efforts of the two countries to activate their strategic partnership in modernizing government work.

Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed said that the governments of Egypt and the UAE have always sought to enhance cooperation in improving the quality and accessibility of government services, boosting training capabilities, and enhancing the performance of government institutions and their employees. She pointed out that the event will provide an ideal opportunity for Egypt to learn from the UAE’s success story in achieving a quantum leap in government services.

Furthermore, Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed explained that the two countries are committed to pursuing their shared vision for increasing the efficiency of government work through investment in human resources, competence-building and talent development in the public sector – some of the key topics of the Conference.

She noted that the Egyptian government is open to benefiting from successful international experiences in modernizing government work in line with its efforts to implement the Egypt Vision 2030. The Vision aims to transform Egypt into one of the 30 largest economies in the world, one of the top 30 countries in the fight against corruption, one of the top 30 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index and the Human Development Index, and one of the top 10 countries in economic reforms.

Her Excellency Dr Al-Saeed added: “The ambitious plans to modernize government work in Egypt aim to build an efficient and effective administration system that can easily adapt to local and international developments in order to provide high-quality government services that leverage state-of-the-art technology to achieve customer happiness.”

The Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 is the first step in implementing the memorandum of understanding related to developing government work, signed by Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform and the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future during the World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will head the UAE delegation attending the Conference. Other members will include His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as well as directors and other senior officials of various government institutions. Her Excellency Dr Hala Al-Saeed, His Excellency Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, His Excellency Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and several experts and government officials will represent Egypt.

Excellence and Enhancing Government Efficiency

The Conference will feature a packed agenda of sessions covering topics from global leadership and government excellence to the future of governments and Egypt’s administrative reform.

The UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future will address the theme of radical changes that are set to redefine future governments. Meanwhile, Professor Mohamed Zairi, President of the UK-based European Centre for Best Practice Management, will discuss ‘Excellence in Government Performance and Successful Global Models’.

Moreover, His Excellency Dr Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, His Excellency Amr Talaat, and His Excellency Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in Dubai, will hold a talk on ‘Building a Culture of Excellence in the Government Sector’.

Smart Government and Capacity-building

Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi will headline a session entitled ‘Happiness and Wellbeing: The Ultimate Goal of Government Excellence’. In a discussion on ‘The Human Element of Government Work’, His Excellency Midhat Madani, member of Egypt’s Administrative Reform Committee, and His Excellency Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Director General of the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, will highlight best practices in building human capital.

The Conference will include a session entitled ‘How to Create Unique Experiences for Customers’ by Ron Kaufman, the award-winning customer service excellence consultant and motivational speaker. His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli and Hany Mahmoud, former Minister of State for Administrative Development and Chairman of Vodafone Egypt, will speak at a panel discussion entitled ‘Efficiency in Outsourcing Services’.

UAE Government Experiences

The UAE delegation will outline the country’s journey of excellence in government work, including its experience in leveraging innovation and technology to achieve its goals.

The Dubai Land Department will headline the session ‘How to Adopt the System of Excellence in Government Work and its Impact on Achieving Success’. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports will highlight four strategic pillars of rapid growth in the port business.

In addition, Dubai Police will address the ‘Impact of Exceptional Leadership on Government Performance’, while Dubai Roads and Transport Authority will lead a talk on the ‘Elements of Excellence in Managing Infrastructure Projects’.

The Conference will also feature a series of sessions on innovation in government services, including "Design of Integrated Government Service Models’, ‘Global Leadership in Business Services’, ’Concept of the Most Innovative Governments’ and ‘Excellence in the Smart Transformation of Services’.

Egyptian Government Experiences

The Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 will review select case studies outlining the experience of the Egyptian government related to government excellence and administrative reform.

The Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform will hold a session entitled ‘The Journey of Excellence in Egypt’s Government Sector’. The event will also highlight the experiences of the University of Science and Technology at Zewail City and Banque Misr over decades of developments in management models.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities will present a demonstration of excellence in building smart cities in Egypt.

Moreover, His Excellency Ashraf Abdel Hafiz, Assistant Minister for Database and Government Services at the Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, will discuss the smart transformation of services in Egypt.

