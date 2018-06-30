Ebdaa bank- Bahrain Launches New Products

Ebdaa Bank, for Microfinance, has launched two new loans “Al Najah” and “Altafawq”, offering more financial unguaranteed loans for Bahraini low-incomers. The aim of the loans is to encourage low-incomers to venture their business to make the lives of the Bank’s customers better and improve the society.

“We are branding Ebdaa Bank as an integral part of the lives of our customers. By launching “Alnajah” and “Altafawq” loans we are expanding our borrowers list which currently has 2,500. The amount of loans between BD200 to 5000, while the average single loan outstanding amount is BD 89,” Said Dr Khalid Al Ghazawi, the CEO of Ebdaa Bank. Dr. Al Ghazawi added: “We want to assure our objectives of contributing to the national economy development as per to the Bahrain National Economy Vision 2030 through expanding the middle class in Bahrain, improving life standards of the targeted group by investing in micro enterprises and promoting entrepreneurial spirit and a culture of self-reliance.”

