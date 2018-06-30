Ebdaa bank- Bahrain Launches New Products
Ebdaa Bank, for Microfinance, has launched two new loans “Al Najah” and “Altafawq”, offering more financial unguaranteed loans for Bahraini low-incomers.
The aim of the loans is to encourage low-incomers to venture their business to make the lives of the Bank’s customers better and improve the society.
Dr. Al Ghazawi added: “We want to assure our objectives of contributing to the national economy development as per to the Bahrain National Economy Vision 2030 through expanding the middle class in Bahrain, improving life standards of the targeted group by investing in micro enterprises and promoting entrepreneurial spirit and a culture of self-reliance.”
The “Al Najah” loan was designed for home entrepreneurs of both men and women to develop their projects into licensed businesses. This loan provides various amounts of financing to meet the needs of different clients starting from BD600 to BD1400 paid within 18 months.
“Tamaiuz” loan is more flexible in terms of repayment. It is targeting licensed commercial enterprises of both men and women. It is granted to roving entrepreneurs like delivery buses or taxis. It enables customers to repay their loan within 24 months.
With these two loans, Al-Ebdaa Bank raises the number of loans it provides to seven, namely, “Sayidati” loan for housewives homemade projects, “Ebaa” loan to support men's home projects, “Al Amal” loan for commercial industrial or service entrepreneurs, “Tamaiuz” loan for CR projects and “Al Mawsimi” loan that is granted for domestic or commercial projects licensed by a commercial or non-licensed register, during holidays, the holy month of Ramadan and Back-to-schools season.© Press Release 2018
