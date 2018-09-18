Eagle Hills Sharjah opens new sales centre in Maryam Island, Sharjah

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, invites home buyers and investors looking to become part of Sharjah’s latest and most luxurious real estate venture to visit its new sales centre in Maryam Island, Sharjah. The sales centre is open to customers daily starting September 22 from 9am to 6:30pm, and on Fridays from 4:30pm to 9pm.

In line with the sales centre opening, Eagle Hills Sharjah also announced the sales launch of Cyan Beach Residence, a sea-facing building representing the third property to be released at Maryam Island. Cyan Beach Residence comprises 167 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, in addition to 20 retail and F&B units. The residential building is located near the beach and world-class shopping and dining outlets, offering a community pool and a gym.

Located at the Maryam Island project site, the new sales centre will provide information and sales services to customers interested in buying properties at Maryam Island, a premier waterfront development in Sharjah, offering world-class urban planning design and unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf and the city’s downtown skyline.

Maryam Island is one of three ground-breaking real estate projects to be developed by Eagle Hills Sharjah, along with Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan, with a total value of AED 2.7 billion.

Maryam Island is the largest of the three projects in terms of both value and sqm. The AED 2.4 billion mixed-use development will be located between Al Khan Lagoon and Al Mamzar in Downtown Sharjah, right in the heart of the city’s commercial and residential facilities. The stunning waterside development will spread across 460,000 sqm, with a built-up area of 346,000 sqm.

HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, explained: “The opening of the sales centre is an opportunity for potential residents, business owners, and investors from all sectors to have a closer look at the great opportunity of owning a property on Maryam Island, and the value it will bring to them from both a quality of life and an investment point of view.”

He added: “As one of Eagle Hills Sharjah’s most impressive and ambitious flagship developments, Maryam Island is a prime example of how Shurooq continues to increase Sharjah’s investment portfolio and boost the emirate’s geographic and strategic attraction as one of the region’s prime hubs excelling in both commercial and residential investment opportunities.”

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, commented: “Opening our new sales centre in Sharjah is a milestone that reflects Eagle Hills’ ethos of providing high quality products and services to our customers wherever they are. We are delighted to feature our sales centre within the world-class Maryam Island due to its exceptional location within proximity of the city’s residential and commercial hubs. Earlier this year, Eagle Hills opened a state-of-the-art sales centre in Abu Dhabi, and with this sales centre in Sharjah, we look forward to offering customers another advanced platform to cater to their needs.”

With stunning views overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Al Khan lagoons, Maryam Island will house uniquely designed villages, offering excellent packages for accommodation and holiday stays. Through its unique design, residents and visitors will enjoy the serenity and tranquillity of the surroundings.

Maryam Island is home to luxury apartments, four- and five-star hotels, and residential properties, two of which have already been launched for sale: Azure Beach Residence — the project’s first residential property featuring 164 residential units, and Sapphire Beach Residence which features an additional 190 residential units.

All Eagle Hills Sharjah’s large-scale developments include high-end hospitality facilities that give an extra dimension to the Emirate’s flourishing property sector, setting new benchmarks for housing and retail offerings as well as for lifestyle residencies, reflecting Sharjah’s economic strategy of diversification and Shurooq’s increasing investment in real estate with world-class strategic partners.

About Eagle Hills Sharjah

As a private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills Sharjah is developing a trio of major developments that will set new standards of residential living, hospitality, retail and lifestyle communities in Sharjah. The projects, namely Maryam Island, Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan, are set to become flagship destinations for locals and visitors, energizing and diversifying the local economy, creating jobs and attracting local and international investments.

