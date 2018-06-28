EXPO 2020 DUBAI France affirms its positioning and involvement

United Arab Emirates - Expo 2020 Dubai will be held between October 20th, 2020 and April 10th, 2021 under the theme "Connecting minds, creating the future", divided into three sub-themes: Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity. More than 25 million visitors are expected, 180 countries should be represented. The pavilion of France will be deployed within the space dedicated to mobility. Under the authority of Brune Poirson, Secretary of State to the Minister for the ecological and inclusive transition and with the participation of Erik Linquier, Commissioner General of France for Expo 2020 Dubai and President of COFREX, a Strategic Committee was held to discuss the French participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The members of the Strategic Committee, gathered to support the project are going to be active relays with private and public partners as well as the general public.

Erik Linquier, Commissioner General of France for Expo 2020 Dubai and President of COFREX, commented: "The Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique opportunity for France to mobilize large-scale international companies to show the world its power to innovate in the fields of sustainable city, connected territories and new living environments. The Strategic Committee members will meet on a regular basis to contribute to the reflection on the valorization within the French pavilion, of the French innovation in link with the connected territories and deployments of these themes during Expo 2020 Dubai.

