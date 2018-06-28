EXPO 2020 DUBAI France affirms its positioning and involvement
United Arab Emirates - Expo 2020 Dubai will be held between October 20th, 2020 and April 10th, 2021 under the theme "Connecting minds, creating the future", divided into three sub-themes: Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity. More than 25 million visitors are expected, 180 countries should be represented. The pavilion of France will be deployed within the space dedicated to mobility.
Under the authority of Brune Poirson, Secretary of State to the Minister for the ecological and inclusive transition and with the participation of Erik Linquier, Commissioner General of France for Expo 2020 Dubai and President of COFREX, a Strategic Committee was held to discuss the French participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The members of the Strategic Committee, gathered to support the project are going to be active relays with private and public partners as well as the general public.
The Strategic Committee members will meet on a regular basis to contribute to the reflection on the valorization within the French pavilion, of the French innovation in link with the connected territories and deployments of these themes during Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to Brune Poirson, "France wishes to express during Expo 2020 Dubai its vision on the ecological and inclusive transition by showing how the international climate and environmental inclusion can make advance for all through concrete solutions using, especially, digital technology as an accelerator".
The objective of a world exposition is to raise awareness and find solutions to the major challenges of our time. Expo 2020 Dubai will offer France the opportunity to express its national and international political vision on the ecological and inclusive transition. France project for Expo 2020 Dubai will be built on two major pillars: on one side the projection towards a future world enriched by useful services to each of us, a world transformed by innovation, industrial policies and research at the service of the connected territories; and on the other hand, the projection towards a better world, more sustainable, respectful of climatic and environmental balances. France has chosen "lights, enlightenments" as a common thread of the positioning of its pavilion.© Press Release 2018
