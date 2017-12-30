#uae | 30 December, 2017
"ESMA": A message of vehicle fuel consumption reached 1.4 million UAE consumers
Almaeeni: Federal level campaign to consumers at gas stations
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has announced that it has succeeded in achieving a wide spread of its awareness campaign with the fuel efficiency card in vehicles and the tire efficiency card implemented this year in cooperation with ADNOC Distribution Company in 20 fuel filling stations nationwide.
Consumers who were directly exposed to the campaign were 1.4 million people, according to ADNOC statistics. Said Abdulla Almaeeni, Director General of ESMA.
He confirmed that the fuel efficiency card and tire efficiency card focused on the importance of educating the public about the consumption rates of vehicles for fuel at certain distances per liter of fuel.
The frame in a manner that achieves a fuel saving and consequently reduces negative environmental burdens, in line with the national agenda of the 2021 State and its sustainable objectives.
While imposing this remarkable growth in the vehicle sector is a challenge to government agencies in terms of raising awareness indicators in Public awareness of the importance of rational consumption of fuel, the provision of natural resources and the reduction of environmental pollutants. Almaeeni said.
ESMA took about two years of study and preparation and coordination with producers and suppliers of vehicles before the issuance of mandatory standards for fuel efficiency in vehicles and tire efficiency, which appeared mandatory application earlier this year, at a time when regional research institutions expect the number of vehicles in UAE by 2020 to about 3.5 million vehicles.
Innovative patterns were used to communicate with the target audience, where they went directly to the refueling sites. Almaeeni added.
The Authority distributed 1875 T-shirts bearing the slogan of the campaign and the Authority on the workers of the twenty stations, in addition to publications and leaflets and awareness leaflets and large-sized and striking signs placed on the doors of the ADNOC Oasis in the stations.
While the company's data show that about 1.4 million citizens, residents and visitors From various nationalities to posters and campaign publications, a significant and important figure, and reflects our success in delivering the message to the target audiences. He added.
The campaign included 12 petrol stations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as 8 stations in the Emirate of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, and we received a good response by receiving several questions about the campaign and the energy efficiency card.
An improvement in consumer thinking, which we expect, as we expected the campaign to improve consumer choices for the most fuel-efficient vehicles before the consumer buys them.
The ADNOC participated in the implementation of the campaign in cooperation with ADNOC Distribution Company to cover most of the UAE and to reach the largest possible segment of consumers in the society, citizens and residents, in both Arabic and English languages. Glued to the rear glass and tires for all manufactured and imported vehicles to the state as of the beginning of this year.
ESMA targeted and its partners millions of consumers in gas stations, especially ADNOC, which covers all emirates except Dubai, while the ESMA's basic category for targeting the campaign are all members of society who do not know the importance of fuel consumption and its economic and environmental impact.
The energy efficiency card included detailed data on the plant, model year, engine capacity, fuel economy levels, type and other information that helps the consumer, also the tires covered by the campaign, detailed information on the manufacturer's name, size, design, diameter, frame category, load index, speed factor, level of cohesion on the wet surface and others. © Press Release 2017
