"ESMA": A message of vehicle fuel consumption reached 1.4 million UAE consumers

Almaeeni: Federal level campaign to consumers at gas stationsDubai, United Arab Emirates - The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has announced that it has succeeded in achieving a wide spread of its awareness campaign with the fuel efficiency card in vehicles and the tire efficiency card implemented this year in cooperation with ADNOC Distribution Company in 20 fuel filling stations nationwide.Consumers who were directly exposed to the campaign were 1.4 million people, according to ADNOC statistics. Said Abdulla Almaeeni, Director General of ESMA.He confirmed that the fuel efficiency card and tire efficiency card focused on the importance of educating the public about the consumption rates of vehicles for fuel at certain distances per liter of fuel.

The frame in a manner that achieves a fuel saving and consequently reduces negative environmental burdens, in line with the national agenda of the 2021 State and its sustainable objectives.



Some unofficial estimates indicate that the UAE's share of the Gulf motor vehicle market annually reaches 18.5%, which is ranked second after Saudi Arabia. He added.





