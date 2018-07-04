ESET named a Leader in Endpoint Security Suites 2018 Report by Independent Research Firm
Dubai, UAE: ESET – a global leader in information security software – has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 report. The prestigious report assessed 15 of the most significant security vendors, including their ability to prevent, detect and remediate endpoint threats, with ESET emerging as one of the leaders.
In reviewing the overall market, the authors stated that Forrester survey data shows that “IT environment complexity”, was “the most frequently cited challenging issue” by enterprise respondents, and that, “Buyers want an endpoint security suite that consolidates capabilities and minimizes complexity when possible.” The report also states in ESET’s profile that; “Overall, ESET is best for enterprises looking for a full suite that requires low expertise for operation.”
- Current offering. Each vendor’s position on the vertical axis of the Forrester Wave™ graphic indicates the strength of its current offering. Key criteria for this evaluation include malware and exploit prevention, behavioral detection, and product performance, which Forrester validated using customer feedback and third-party test results.
- Strategy. Placement on the horizontal axis indicates the strength of the vendors’ strategies. Here, Forrester evaluated corporate vision and focus, security community, and product road map.
- Market presence. Represented by the size of the markers on the graphic, Forrester’s market presence scores reflect each vendor’s enterprise customer base and licensing partner presence.
The Forrester Wave™ report details that security professionals want an Endpoint Security Suite which effectively stops modern threats and decreases endpoint complexity, with ESET customers continually rating the company as above average in endpoint user experience. Forrester concluded that trust is critical in the endpoint security market reporting that buyers want to trust their security vendor, both as a strategic partner and as a steward of their data. This once again, in our opinion, reflects ESET’s success and receiving the highest score possible in the security community involvement criterion.
About ESET
For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET becomes the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild” malware without interruption since 2003. For more information visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
