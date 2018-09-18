ESET Security Days arrive in Dubai

The Dubai edition of ESET Security Days will be held at Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE on 25 September 2018 and it will provide a common platform for the business owners, decision makers and end-users to interact with security experts and senior management from ESET to discuss the security landscape in the country.

DUBAI, UAE : ESET, the world leading cybersecurity firm today announced that it will be hosting the ESET Security Days in Dubai. The company will host a diverse gathering of business owners and decision makers hailing from various industry verticals from all across UAE.

“The prime aim of the ESET Security Days is to bring awareness among the business user community, so that they can prepare themselves against any eventuality. We will also present our recently launched new line of enterprise security solutions that are designed to prevent and manage of cyber risks for the regional enterprises.” said Dimitris Raekos, General Manager of ESET Middle East.

ESET is #1 Business Endpoint Security vendor from European Union, protecting more than 110 million users globally and above 400000 business customers. The company is investing heavily in the region to further widen its network and user base.

Raekos further added, “The ESET Security Days is part of the overall marketing strategy to expand our footprint in the region and the agenda for the Dubai edition consists of high-impact presentations, informative and interactive sessions with security specialists from ESET. AI advancements, threats evolution, endpoint security, data protection and intelligent network monitoring few of the topics that will be discussed during the one day event.”

“To bring global perspective to the event, ESET Technology Alliance partners are also invited to share their knowledge and experiences to the regional businesses. Petr Zikes, the CEO from Safetica, a leading Data Loss Prevention company will be highlighting the importance of data protection. Senior experts from Greycortex, and Xopero Software will share their views and talk about Network Security and Back up respectively. We are confident ESET Security Days will help the regional businesses, enterprises and end-users from UAE to gain deep insights into the world of cyber security that will enable them to protect their data and secure their businesses in much more efficient manner.” concludes Raekos.

For more information and registration for the Dubai edition of ESET Security Days, please visit https://www.esetsecuritydays.com/me/

About ESET

For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET becomes the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild” malware without interruption since 2003. For more information visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

