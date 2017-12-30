EQUATE Wins Deal of the Year Middle East Award through Kuwait's 1st $2.25 Billion 144A Bonds
Kuwait -- The EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals, earned regional recognition by receiving the Investment Grade Bond/Sukuk Deal of the Year Award at the 2017 GFC Media Middle East Awards in Dubai.
The award was for EQUATE’s debut issuance of $2.25 billion 144A and Reg S five-year and ten-year dual-tranche bond offering, which was issued during November 2016. The bond issuance is part of EQUATE’s long-term financial restructuring plan following the acquisition of MEGlobal in December 2015.
EQUATE’s two-time oversubscribed bonds were the largest issuance by the private sector in the Arabian Gulf since 2014. The bonds are also the first ever 144A offering that was issued by a Kuwait-based corporation. The success of EQUATE’s bonds was followed by an international issuance of $500 million Sukuk (Islamic bonds) in February 2017 with a maturity date in 2024.
* The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), its subsidiaries and The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC).
Organized by the GFC Media Group, the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East Awards are the only awards to recognize the best performers in the Middle Eastern, Conventional and Islamic Capital Markets since 2010. The awards’ selection committee comprises the most influential international investors and consultants in the banking and finance industry, renowned for excellence within their specialty and collectively bringing over a thousand years’ experience in capital markets..© Press Release 2017