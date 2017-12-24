 
EPG holds fire drill at Dubai HQ and Ajman Central Post Office

Press Release

Dubai, UAE; - Emirates Post Group (EPG), conducted a fire drill at its Dubai headquarters and Ajman Central Post Office as part of the group’s emergency preparedness program and continuous efforts to enhance safety in the workplace.

The drill was carried out in coordination with the Dubai Department of Civil Defense, Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance allowing for a full and comprehensive evacuation exercise. The mock drill measured the readiness of employees to follow safety procedures as well as the preparedness of the civil defense teams and its designated partners in countering fire emergencies.  

“In addition to raising awareness, safety exercises such as this play a major role in supporting our strategy to keep our premises safe,” said Sami Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector. “This drill also provides a fantastic opportunity for all participants to experience what it actually feels like to be caught in a fire situation and, most importantly, to learn how to effectively minimize risk factors. We sincerely thank all the teams involved in our fire prevention and safety efforts.”

