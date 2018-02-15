EPAA showcases Sharjah Sustainability Award during Innovation Initiatives

Sharjah: During Sharjah’s week of innovation being held from 15 to 21 February as part of the UAE’s Innovation Month, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) will showcase information about their Sustainability Award competition and an exhibition on nature reserves and the protection of indigenous plants. In its suite in Al Majaz Waterfront, from 10am to 8pm, the EPAA will engage in a number of activities, programs, exhibitions and presentations which will be open to everyone who has an interested in the environment and related innovations.

HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA’s participation in the UAE Innovation Week will entail various activities and events based on specialized EPAA programs, in order to highlight our work and related issues to members of the public who visit us this week. Public support and engagement in our work is of paramount importance if we are to create a safe and sustainable environment for generations to come for all living species in the UAE. Therefore, the EPAA welcomes this opportunity to participate in Sharjah’s Innovation Week in order to showcase how we use innovative solutions in environmental protection.” During the event, the EPAA will present an exhibition on the Sharjah Sustainability Award, and another exhibition on its experience with nature reserves, as well as a presentation on its efforts to promote the cultivation of perennial local plants.

Advertisement