 
Dubai 15 Feb 2018
15 February, 2018

EPAA showcases Sharjah Sustainability Award during Innovation Initiatives

Press Release

Sharjah: During Sharjah’s week of innovation being held from 15 to 21 February as part of the UAE’s Innovation Month, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) will showcase information about their Sustainability Award competition and an exhibition on nature reserves and the protection of indigenous plants.

In its suite in Al Majaz Waterfront, from 10am to 8pm, the EPAA will engage in a number of activities, programs, exhibitions and presentations which will be open to everyone who has an interested in the environment and related innovations.

HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA’s participation in the UAE Innovation Week will entail various activities and events based on specialized EPAA programs, in order to highlight our work and related issues to members of the public who visit us this week. Public support and engagement in our work is of paramount importance if we are to create a safe and sustainable environment for generations to come for all living species in the UAE. Therefore, the EPAA welcomes this opportunity to participate in Sharjah’s Innovation Week in order to showcase how we use innovative solutions in environmental protection.”

During the event, the EPAA will present an exhibition on the Sharjah Sustainability Award, and another exhibition on its experience with nature reserves, as well as a presentation on its efforts to promote the cultivation of perennial local plants.

The Sharjah Sustainability Award was launched in 2012 under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the approval of the Sharjah Executive Council. This will be the fifth edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award. Information and an introductory leaflet about the award, its terms and conditions, categories, as well as presentation of models for the schools and university projects that have won the award, will also be available.

EPAA’s participation also includes an exhibition on its experience with nature reserves and the use of modern techniques in surveying protected areas through monitoring the vegetation in different seasons and the number of trees and forms of biodiversity in each protected area. It also showcases the results of its recent initiative to count and monitor the juvenile Green Turtles in Alqurm Protected Area and Al Hefaiyah Centre.

EPAA will also present some of its efforts to promote the cultivation of indigenous local plants, including the introduction of an innovative idea launched by the EPAA to encourage their cultivation. This includes a box containing Ghaf plant, seeds in addition to scientific information about Ghaf trees and a simplified explanation of how to grow them. The boxes will be distributed to visitors of the events during the week.  

