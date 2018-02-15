EPAA showcases Sharjah Sustainability Award during Innovation Initiatives
Sharjah: During Sharjah’s week of innovation being held from 15 to 21 February as part of the UAE’s Innovation Month, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) will showcase information about their Sustainability Award competition and an exhibition on nature reserves and the protection of indigenous plants.
In its suite in Al Majaz Waterfront, from 10am to 8pm, the EPAA will engage in a number of activities, programs, exhibitions and presentations which will be open to everyone who has an interested in the environment and related innovations.
During the event, the EPAA will present an exhibition on the Sharjah Sustainability Award, and another exhibition on its experience with nature reserves, as well as a presentation on its efforts to promote the cultivation of perennial local plants.
EPAA’s participation also includes an exhibition on its experience with nature reserves and the use of modern techniques in surveying protected areas through monitoring the vegetation in different seasons and the number of trees and forms of biodiversity in each protected area. It also showcases the results of its recent initiative to count and monitor the juvenile Green Turtles in Alqurm Protected Area and Al Hefaiyah Centre.
EPAA will also present some of its efforts to promote the cultivation of indigenous local plants, including the introduction of an innovative idea launched by the EPAA to encourage their cultivation. This includes a box containing Ghaf plant, seeds in addition to scientific information about Ghaf trees and a simplified explanation of how to grow them. The boxes will be distributed to visitors of the events during the week.