Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Al Dhafra Festival is organized by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee to promote Emirati heritage and preserve the UAE's cultural legacy.



The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ENEC ) has sponsored and partnered with the Al Dhafra Festival, taking place in Madinat Zayed, in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, until 28 December. This initiative comes as a part of ENEC ’s continued efforts to support the economic and social development of the Al Dhafra Region and the achievement of the Abu Dhabi Plan.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Al Dhafra Festival is organized by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee to promote Emirati heritage and preserve the UAE’s cultural legacy.As one of the festival’s official sponsors, and community and environmental sustainability partners, ENEC has worked to raise the awareness of the importance of reducing the Nation’s environmental footprint, while also promoting Emirati culture, and educating attendees on the benefits of peaceful nuclear energy at its festival stand.

During the festival, visitors enjoy taking part in a range of educational activities about nuclear energy and its contribution to powering the future growth and prosperity of the UAE. Children and adults alike are encouraged to test their knowledge of nuclear energy at the interactive ‘myth or fact’ touchscreen, and learn about the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Journey.



“Our continued partnership with the Al Dhafra Festival is a testament to our commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and prosperity of the Al Dhafra Region, the home of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant,” said ENEC’s CEO, Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi. “The development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program is progressing steadily and we are on the cusp of achieving a historic milestone. Clean, sustainable and environmentally friendly nuclear energy will play a key and vital role in the nation’s future, driving long-term social and economic growth, and nowhere will this be more evident than right here in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.”





ENEC has recently achieved a series of construction milestones on the units of the Barakah Plant and the overall completion of the four units is now more than 85% complete. Once the four reactors are online, the facility will deliver up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs, and save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year.



