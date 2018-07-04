EGA to supply Vedanta with Guinean bauxite

Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EGA, and Vedanta’s Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Metals Samir Cairae and Chief Executive Officer of Alumina and Power Ajay Dixit participated in a signing ceremony in New Delhi.

United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, and Vedanta Limited today signed an agreement under which EGA will supply Vedanta from 2019 with bauxite from its mining project in the Republic of Guinea.

EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation is building a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in Guinea, in one of the largest greenfield investments in the country in the past 40 years.

Bauxite is the ore from which aluminium is derived.

First bauxite exports from the GAC project are expected during the second half of 2019. Once full-ramp up is achieved, GAC is expected to produce some 12 million tonnes of bauxite per year.

Much of Guinea’s bauxite is amongst the highest quality worldwide.

Mr Kalban said: “When GAC starts production it will be a new source of high quality bauxite for the world’s aluminium industry, benefiting the economies of Guinea, the UAE and countries like India. This agreement with Vedanta is an important milestone in the development of this project, and we look forward to reliably supplying them with bauxite in the years ahead through safe and responsible operations at GAC.”

EGA supplied Vedanta with three sample shipments of bauxite from GAC in 2017, to enable testing of the ore in Vedanta’s alumina refinery. The sample shipments totalled approximately 150,000 tonnes.

EGA will ship the bauxite from Guinea to India using Capesize vessels, amongst the largest bulk cargo ships in the world.

GAC’s total budgeted project cost is approximately $1.4 billion.

EGA is also building an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, to refine bauxite ore into alumina which is the feedstock for aluminium smelters. Bauxite for EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery will be supplied by Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée under a separate agreement.

About EGA

Emirates Global Aluminium is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

It is the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry, and the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2017, EGA produced 2.6 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 350 customers in over 60 countries. About 80 per cent of EGA’s production is value added products, one of the highest proportions of any aluminium company in the world.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Over 10 per cent of EGA’s production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE already employs around 30,000 people, making it the largest employer amongst the UAE’s energy intensive industries.

EGA itself employs around 7,000 of these people including almost 1,200 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 25 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, Emirates Global Aluminium aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities.

In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

DUBAL’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, EGA’s Jebel Ali site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 5,450 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority.

EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants. In addition to meeting its own water requirements, EGA supplies 1.5 per cent of the water needs of Dubai as well as commercial water customers and bottlers.

Today EGA is expanding upstream and internationally to secure the natural resources the UAE’s aluminium industry needs and create new revenue streams.

EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation is building a bauxite mine and associated export infrastructure in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, in one of the largest greenfield investments in that country in over 40 years.

In the UAE, EGA is building the country’s first alumina refinery at Al Taweelah. The project will reduce the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supply 75 per cent of the Al Taweelah smelter’s needs.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.

